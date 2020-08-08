Joe Jonas shares first picture with spouse Sophie Turner after welcoming daughter Willa

JOE Jonas has shared the primary picture of him and spouse Sophie Turner since they welcomed child daughter Willa.

The lovely couple posted a photograph of them in matching white T-shirts of their residence, on the entrance of a mocked-up Vogue journal cowl.

Sophie and Joe have been taking the coronavirus lockdown and its security precautions very significantly, with them each usually urging their followers to put on a masks.

Mocked up as {a magazine} cowl, the one headline reads: “WEAR A MASK, THAT’S THE TEA”.

Joe, one third of pop band the The Jonas Brothers, and his Game of Thrones spouse Sophie had a child woman in July.

In an announcement given to The Sun, reps for Sophie confirmed the information: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the start of their child.”

7 The couple acquired hitched in in 2019 Credit: Splash News

7 Sophie has been papped out and about along with her rising child bump Credit: The Mega Agency

Reports that Sophie is pregnant along with her husband’s child started again in February 2020.

The pair by no means formally confirmed they had been anticipating their first little one however in May 2020, the couple had been noticed out and about in LA with the actress proudly exhibiting off her child bump.

“The couple is conserving issues very hush hush however their family and friends are tremendous excited for them,” sources instructed Just Jared earlier within the 12 months, whereas one other supply instructed E!: “They instructed their households just lately and everyone seems to be ecstatic and so blissful for them.”

Sophie and Joe have been taking the coronavirus pandemic significantly, adhering to social distancing protocol and sporting their protecting masks and gloves every single day.

7 The blossoming star gave start to her first little one in July Credit: The Mega Agency

7 Sophie and Joe have been collectively since 2016 Credit: Getty – Contributor

On social media, Sophie has additionally been vocal concerning the want for everybody to observe tips, writing: “No f*****g round. Stay protected everybody.”

Sophie and Joe formally had been married in Las Vegas in an eloped ceremony after the Billboard Awards in May of 2019 the place the Jonas Brothers had been performing.

Shortly after the present ended Sophie and Joe – together with a small group of family and friends – made their approach to the Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

After their Vegas rendezvous, the newlyweds had a proper marriage ceremony in late June of 2019.

7 Joe and Sophie acquired married the primary time in Las Vegas Credit: AP:Associated Press

7 Their second marriage ceremony was held on the Chateau de Torreau within the south of France Credit: Reuters

Their second marriage ceremony was held on the Chateau de Torreau within the south of France.

Sophie was joined for the large day by her former co-star and greatest buddy Maisie Williams, who helped her prepare, and the massive group of family and friends later partied the evening away in an enormous marquee arrange within the grounds.

It’s thought The Jonas Brothers could have carried out on the ceremony as a keyboard and music stands had been arrange within the marquee.