John Wick 5 Is Coming, Because the World Always Needs More Keanu

John Wick, the mid-budget motion film of 2014, managed to alter the style without end. With the right mixture of a tragic backstory, an lovable pet, and superbly choreographed combating, the Chad Stahelski movie made sufficient on the field workplace and obtained loads of glowing opinions that may result in the beginning of a franchise. As we patiently await the fourth chapter, we’ve obtained pleasant information of a future John Wick 5. Oh, and we received’t have to attend without end, as a result of they’re capturing it back-to-back with John Wick 4.

John Wick 5 Is Coming Sooner Than Anticipated

The third installment within the franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (a little bit of a mouthful, however that’s okay) launched in 2019. So, whereas the previous few months might have felt like a decade, it actually hasn’t been that lengthy since we acquired to see John Wick in motion. John Feltheimer, the CEO of Lionsgate, introduced earlier this week that the plan is to maintain the discharge date for John Wick 4 on Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

Plenty of filming schedules have been swapped round or pushed again by months because of the coronavirus pandemic. Knowing how busy Keanu Reeves (the face of John Wick, for anybody who has been regretfully unaware) is, we are able to think about that catching him at a free time is a near-impossible job. So, it is sensible that they’re planning on filming the fourth and fifth movies on the similar time.

There won’t ever be too many photographs of Keanu Reeves wanting cool and able to battle. Image by way of Warner Bros. Pictures.

Everything’s Coming Up Keanu

Another long-lasting, Keanu Reeves-starring franchise, The Matrix, will even have an upcoming launch date. The fourth movie, recognized as far as The Matrix 4, will probably be releasing within the spring of 2022. We have a number of powerful years of theater-going to get via. Fortunately, it seems to be like 2022 is perhaps the sunshine on the finish of a really lengthy tunnel.

Are you excited in regards to the affirmation of John Wick 5? It’s powerful to invest about plotlines because the fourth movie remains to be in growth. Nevertheless, we wish to hear your (very early) predictions!

Featured picture by way of Lionsgate.