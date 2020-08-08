Justin Bieber Doesn’t Want Children Right Now!

Leah McSweeney is prepared for change — and he or she needs it to start out within the Big Apple.

The latest “Real Housewives of New York” star, 37, has been actively protesting with the Black Lives Matter motion and is a part of Bravo’s particular “Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment” airing Sunday. But she thinks there’s extra that may be performed on the community — particularly on her present.

“I hope that there’s not only diversity of race, but an even deeper diversity of where someone lives or what their interests are,” McSweeney advised Page Six. “I hope that there’s just more diversity all across the board because New Yorkers are not a monolith, obviously. I think that it is gonna head in that direction.”

“RHONY” has been criticized up to now for its lack of girls of shade within the solid.

The Married to the Mob founder stated a lot of the knowledge within the particular didn’t come as a shock to her.

“I have a lot of black friends, and I hear a lot of stories from them about racism and the s–t they have to deal with,” she advised us. “But it never stops being shocking and appalling to hear someone’s personal stories, you know?”

She recalled how Garcelle Beauvais, the primary black solid member on “RHOBH,” spoke on the particular about “going into a store and they said, ‘Oh, why don’t you look at these? These are like, less expensive items.’ It is never not shocking to me.”

“I think it’s so hard for a lot of white people to understand and to even process it because it’s something we’re not used to dealing with,” she added. “I walk into a store, people think that I’m gonna shop my ass off because I’m white. They’re not thinking that I’m going to steal something or that I can’t afford something. That’s what my black friends have to deal with.”

McSweeney was, nevertheless, shocked when “RHOA” star Portia Williams stated that individuals as soon as thought she was the canine walker. “I’ve never seen a dog walker look like Portia, have you? I mean, she’s, like, very glamorous, very sexy. I don’t know what kind of dog walker looks like that.”

McSweeney hopes the particular will transfer individuals to turn out to be allies, although she doesn’t actually like that time period.

“When we’re talking about race and racism — why do we even have the word ‘ally?’” she questioned. “This is an everyone problem. ‘Ally’ shouldn’t even be a thing. Everyone should be against racism, no matter what freaking color you are, no matter where you’re from. It’s truly a very evil idea, racism in general. So it should be, across the board, completely looked down upon and destroyed.”

“In terms of being an ally,” she added, “I think it’s just like, acknowledging racism exists. That’s the other thing — people who say, ‘I don’t see color.’ I’m like, stop. Come on. That’s insane to say. I understand that’s a white person wanting to sound like they’re saying the right thing — it’s actually not the right thing to say — but they have good intentions.”

But she says, “We also need to draw a line where someone says something and it’s clearly a mistake, right? Or [we need to ask ourselves], can they learn from it? So we have to see things in a nuanced way as well … I think, as uncomfortable as the discussion can be, people need to be able to feel like they can discuss it.”

“Race in America: A Movement Not a Moment,” produced by Dorothy Toran and Leslie Farrell of Lauren Grace Media, airs Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.