Keanu Reeves conspiracy concept says he’s an immortal soul and tons of of years previous

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves could also be ageing gracefully however some assume there’s one other clarification for his youthful appears.

In reality, there’s even a complete web site dedicated to the speculation that Keanu, apparently 55, has lived for hundreds of years in numerous guises.

The concept believes that one in every of Keanu’s “confirmed” identities was as Charlemagne, King of the Franks and Lombards and Emperor of the Romans, who’s believed to have lived from 742 AD to 814 AD.

Prior to his demise the next yr, Charlemagne known as his solely surviving reputable son Louis the Pious, King of Aquitaine to court docket and topped him as co-emperor.

The concept cites Keanu’s resemblance to Charlemagne and the emperor’s determination to crown his son as if he knew what would occur as proof that Keanu and the emperor have been the identical particular person, together with the truth that his burial was rushed – citing suspicion.







While the resemblance between Keanu and Charlemagne is obvious, the same facial options between Keanu 19th century medical physician and actor Paul Mounet are much more vivid.

Mounet discovered acclaim on the stage and in silent movie earlier than his demise in February 1922 resulting from coronary heart illness.

However, the speculation means that Mounet didn’t die and as an alternative used his place within the medical group to cover his demise.

Allegedly, the physician’s physique was additionally by no means discovered – including extra gas to the fireplace that he had by no means died and lives on as Keanu Reeves.

The actor additionally resembles the portrait of an unknown man from 1530, proven within the graphic of the web site.

Of course, much more suspicious is the truth that Keanu simply doesn’t appear to age because the years go by.







Apart from altering hairstyles from choppier shorter appears to longer locks of swaying hair, Keanu’s hair is all the time on level and nonetheless thriving, whereas his altering facial hair state of affairs additionally freshens up and adjustments his look.

Finally, Keanu can also be famend for his kindness, generosity, and modest way of life.

He famously donated $50 million from his $70 million paycheck from the sequels to The Matrix.

When requested concerning the determination, in accordance with Hello, Keanu mentioned: “Money is the very last thing I take into consideration. I may dwell on what I’ve already made for the following few centuries.”

Keanu’s outlook and remark about his cash lasting for tons of of years additionally satisfied additional followers of his immortality.







So, what does Keanu need to say concerning the elaborate concept?

When showing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017, Keanu was confronted with the speculation.

He commented: “We’re all stardust, child!”

Keanu then went on to touch upon the likeness between him and actor Paul Mounet, noting the hand gesture in a single portrait.

He mentioned: “I can see now we have a likeness within the eyes, and the nostril… and the moustache, and the beard, and the cheekbones, and the brow.”







So, Keanu did not precisely deny that they’re one and the identical, however he definitely appeared amused by the entire affair.

What different lives has Keanu lived?!

In the meantime, his iconic character Neo is ready to return within the fourth Matrix movie reverse Carrie-Ann Moss as main girl Trinity.

The movie can be directed by Lana Wachowski and is ready for launch on April 1, 2022.

Do you assume Keanu Reeves could possibly be immortal? Let us know within the feedback beneath.

