Kendall Jenner Once Received a $250,000 Birthday Gift From a Complete Stranger

Kendall Jenner’s obtained a ton of lavish birthday presents from family and friends over time, however the $250,000 current she was given on her 21st birthday truly didn’t come from somebody she knew.

Kendall Jenner has a profitable modeling profession

Though Jenner rose to fame starring on her household’s hit E! collection, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, her profession took off as soon as she started working as a high-fashion mannequin.

Shortly after posing in campaigns for retailers reminiscent of Forever 21 and hitting the runways for main designers, Jenner started accumulating a formidable variety of jobs earlier than graduating highschool.

It wasn’t lengthy earlier than she discovered herself taking pictures covers and editorials for numerous worldwide publications and strolling in main trend reveals for high-end manufacturers like Chanel, Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, and Balmain.

In 2015, Jenner appeared in her very first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and walked for them once more the very subsequent yr.

In 2018, Jenner was named Forbes Highest-Paid Model after her high-end contracts with a number of the world’s prime trend manufacturers and her different modeling jobs earned her $22.5 million that yr alone.

Today, the fact star is called some of the in-demand fashions within the trend business. But on prime of being an ultra-success mannequin, Jenner’s additionally a mega influencer and a social media icon. As of this yr, Jenner has an estimated internet value of $45 million.

Kendall Jenner comes from a high-profile household

Though she’s value hundreds of thousands of {dollars} in the present day, being rich isn’t one thing Jenner got here into as soon as her profession as a mannequin took off.

The supermodel is the daughter of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner, the ex-wife of famed legal professional Robert Kardashian Sr. Jenner’s siblings embody sister Kylie Jenner and 4 half-siblings from her mom: Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian.

While the household was fairly rich earlier than Jenner was born, their general internet value grew considerably as soon as they landed their hit actuality present. Since then, the Kardashian-Jenners have been rolling in dough, and the mannequin reaped the advantages up till she began making her personal cash.

A millionaire businessman gifted Kendall Jenner a brand new automobile for her 21st birthday

Since the KarJenner’s are as over-the-top as they arrive, they go all out with regards to celebrating birthdays. The well-known bunch has thrown essentially the most extravagant events to have a good time one another’s particular days and Jenner’s 21st birthday was no completely different.

The actuality stars rang in Jenner’s massive day with dinner on the swanky rooftop restaurant Catch LA adopted by an epic birthday bash at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood.

The evening’s festivities had been all-around extravagant, however Jenner’s particular birthday present was the spotlight of the night. While having fun with her party, Jenner was referred to as outdoors, the place she was met with a model new Rolls Royce that had a $250,000 price ticket.

While many assumed that the automobile was a present from Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian revealed that the OG momager wasn’t behind the lavish current.

“We got outside and there’s a Rolls-Royce and this man standing there. And I was like, ‘Who’s the gift? The guy or the car?’ I was so confused. And then this guy just hands Kendall a pair of keys to this car. And I’m like, ‘Do we even know who this guy is?’” Kardashian recalled throughout an look on Jimmy Kimmel Live in November 2016. “He’s some prince and I was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ On my 21st birthday, I think I got a dinner and a purse, or something. I didn’t know you just get cars from strangers.”

Though some had been satisfied Jenner had a secret admirer, it was later revealed that the “random prince” wasn’t that a lot of a stranger in any case. In reality, he’s truly a good friend of her mother Kris and the CEO/Founder of a web-based car-buying service referred to as SellAnyCar.com.

So though Jenner and her sisters had no clue who the beneficiant man was, he positively gave her some of the costly birthday presents she’s obtained so far.