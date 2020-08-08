Kendall Jenner says she’s sick of Kylie Jenner and Stassie: Feud brewing?

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner says she’s sick of Kylie Jenner and Stassie

Kar-Jenner followers won’t be capable of get sufficient of Kylie Jenner and Stassie’s friendship, however it appears Kendall Jenner won’t be the most important fan of the pair and their love of donning matching outfits for at-home photoshoots.

After Kylie and Stassie spent a couple of weeks away from each other, the 2 besties just lately reunited and wasted no time in posing for a sequence of recent photographs. From rocking the identical clothes in various colours to twinning whereas selling Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS model, Kylie and Stassie have clearly been having fun with each other’s firm.

On Wednesday, Kylie posted a shot of her and Stassie mirroring each other’s fashion with Kylie rocking a skin-tight white gown, knee-high white stocking, white heels and an orange bucket hat and Stassie donning the identical get-up however in all black and with a inexperienced bucket hat. It was a cute shot, however apparently Kendall Jenner thought in any other case.

“I’m sick of y’all,” Kendall wrote in reacting to the picture. Harsh!

Check out Kylie Jenner and Stassie’s newest snap under:

View this submit on Instagram prada bae A submit shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Aug 5, 2020 at 10:44am PDT

Are Kylie and Kendall Jenner feuding?

After Kendall Jenner stated she’s sick of Kylie Jenner and Stassie, followers are already speculating as as to whether a feud may be brewing between the 2 youngest Kardashian-Jenner sisters. And understandably so.

Earlier this yr, Kendall referred to as Kylie out for posting a throwback picture of them writing, “Aren’t we fighting?” to which Kylie confirmed they had been certainly actually at odds and that she posted the picture as a result of she regarded nice in it. In different phrases, the sisters aren’t unknown to feud with each other and air their grievances within the feedback on social media.

While Kendall’s remark is certainly harsh and stands out as a possible jab at Kylie, it appears on this occasion the remark was made in a joking approach. This appears evident by the drooling emoji Kendall tacked on on the finish of her remark.

Were you stunned by Kendall Jenner’s touch upon Kylie Jenner’s Instagram picture along with her pal Stassie? Do you suppose one other feud may very well be brewing between the 2 sisters?