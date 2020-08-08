Kylie Jenner Debuted a New Hairstyle at an Early Birthday Dinner

Her birthday is not till August 10, however Kylie Jenner celebrated early this week with associates at a dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles.

The actuality star and make-up mogul, who is popping 23 this 12 months, documented the event on her Instagram Stories in a sequence of video clips.

Fans observed that Kylie was sporting a brand new look within the clips. The star wore her hair in a pure wanting, brown bob for the evening out.

Kylie Jenner debuted a brand new search for her birthday this week.

The actuality star/make-up mogul turns 23 this week (on August 10, to be precise—mark your calendars). Earlier this week, she had an early birthday celebration with some associates at Nobu in Los Angeles. Kylie documented the evening out on her Instagram Story, as a result of that is simply what you do in 2020 when a factor occurs.

“Last evening my besties took me to a final minute early bday dinner,” Kylie captioned one clip on Instagram Stories that includes herself and her pal, Harry Hudson. Kardashian followers (and individuals who simply cannot keep away from realizing so much in regards to the Kardashians and Jenners as a result of, once more, that is life in 2020) observed that Kylie was sporting a brand new look: An elegant however informal, natural-looking bob.

Kylie regarded trendy as all the time in a white, crocheted bralette high and an outsized black, leather-based jacket, which she confirmed off in a clip of her blowing out the candles on her birthday cake.

