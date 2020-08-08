LAX employee charges celebrities she’s met out of 10 for politeness



Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj and Dakota Johnson are among the many stars talked about by TikTok consumer @_sincindy on her account (Pictures: Rex)

A employee at Los Angeles International Airport has posted a collection of movies detailing her interactions with celebrities, and a few of them make for eye-watering viewing.

TikTok consumer _sincindy has posted 4 movies on the topic during the last week, describing constructive encounters with Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeffree Starr and a number of other others.

However, she had lower than glowing issues to say about supermodel Kendall Jenner and rapper Nicki Minaj, scoring each a 2/10 for politeness.

Of Starships singer Nicki, _sincindy alleged: ‘I know some people are going to come for me this one, but 2/10… Wouldn’t get off the plane till everyone else obtained off. Which she will be able to’t do as a result of the flight attendants have to get off [last].’

‘I was a fan before I met her. After? Yeah…. no.’

Ouch.

@_sincindy Like for half 2 if we don’t get banned 😂 ##matthewgraygubler ##fyp ##youpage ##foryoupage ##nickiminaj ##badbunny ##lax ##celebs ♬ unique sound – _sincindy

@_sincindy Part 2!!! Chris should you see this…marry me ##fyp ##youpage ##fyp ##kendalljenner ##dakotajohnson ##chrisevans ##captainamerica ##celebs ♬ unique sound – _sincindy



Nicki Minaj, who was a visitor decide on RuPaul’s Drag Race this 12 months, didn’t obtain a constructive evaluation from the TikTok consumer (Picture: World of Wonder)

Of Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kendall, the social media consumer then alleged: ‘Literally 2/10. Every time she flew out she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant. So yeah.’



Kendall Jenner was one in all quite a lot of celebrities namechecked by the LAX employee in her video collection (Picture: Getty Images North America)



The TikTok consumer additionally claimed to have met Dakota Johnson, star of the 50 Shades of Grey movies (Picture: Getty Images North America)

@_sincindy PART 3 ! Like for half 4 ##fyp ##foryou ##youpage ##foryoupage ##noahcentineo ##strangerthings ##robertpattinson ##twilight ##lax ♬ unique sound – _sincindy

@_sincindy Part 4! Like for half 5 @jeffreestar ##chrishemsworth ##jensenackles ##avengers ##thor ##jeffreestar ##supernatural ##youpage ##foryoupage ##foryou ##fyp ♬ unique sound – _sincindy

She saved a few of her highest reward, in the meantime, for 50 Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson.

‘Literally 9/10. And the only reason why it’s a 9/10 is as a result of she forgot her passport all the best way in LA in the course of visitors hour, so we needed to delay the flight and he or she nonetheless didn’t make it again,’ alleged _sincindy.

‘But I made fun of her the next time she flew out. She laughed and was super polite.’



Makeup professional Jeffree Starr obtained a constructive evaluation from the social media consumer for his etiquette at LAX (Picture: SIPA USA/PA Images)

Of Thor star Chris Hemsworth she mentioned: ’10/10. He was at all times actually well mannered to everyone. He was even on a primary title foundation with a number of the employees.’

Saying she’d met make-up guru Jeffree Starr 3 times, she added: ‘I know a lot of people don’t like him, however […] 10/10,’ .

‘The second time around he asked me what highlighter I was wearing, which was of course his. Third time around he remembered me and gave me a hug.’

Intriguing.

Metro.co.uk have contacted reps for Nicki Minaj and Kendall Jenner for comment.

Got a Story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Rolling In It viewers brand Stephen Mulhern’s game show most ‘brutal show ever’

MORE: Stephen Mulhern horrified after Jimmy Carr ‘drops C-bomb’ during Rolling In It outtakes





