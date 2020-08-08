Leonardo DiCaprio bans Johnny Depp from Hollywood after Amber affair: Rumor

Leonardo DiCaprio is, allegedly, livid at Johnny Depp for dragging his identify in his latest courtroom hearings.

Depp filed a lawsuit in opposition to The Sun’s writer, NGN, and editor, Dan Wootton for calling him a wife-beater. During the listening to, Amber Heard gave her accounts and revealed that her ex-husband accused her of getting an affair with Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to New Idea, DiCaprio was upset with what Depp did particularly since he barely is aware of Heard. The Titanic actor can be very completely happy along with his girlfriend, Camila Morrone so he doesn’t need something to do with Depp and his case.

Leonardo DiCaprio allegedly livid at Johnny Depp

An unnamed supply claimed that DiCaprio vowed to destroy Depp’s profession in order that he couldn’t smash the previous’s identify and repute additional.

“Leo is livid. He’s banned all his associates, as well as anyone who wants to work with him ever again, from dealing with Johnny. He can’t believe Johnny’s thrown him into his mess like it’s no big deal,” the unnamed supply mentioned.

Leonardo DiCaprio not buddies with Johnny Depp?

The supply additionally mentioned that Depp and DiCaprio had been as soon as very shut. However, the latter has, reportedly, developed a better bond with Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Bradley Cooper.

“Johnny is going to find himself almost unemployable after all this is over. He did himself no favors by revealing the childish nicknames he’d saddled a lot of them with, either. In his blind determination to destroy Amber, he’s pretty much cut his nose off to spite his face,” the supply mentioned.

Johnny Depp gave his pal a derogatory nickname

Heard mentioned that Depp gave Leonardo DiCaprio the nickname “pumpkin head” whereas on the listening to. Depp additionally accused his ex-wife of getting an affair with DiCaprio.

“He would try and catch me out by taking my phone or telling me someone had told him I was having an affair. Johnny would act as if he had information proving it – when I really hadn’t. He would taunt me about it – especially when he was drunk or high,” Heard mentioned.

Rumors debunked

The courtroom is at the moment is on recess, and the decide will reveal his ruling within the coming months.

As of late, Leonardo DiCaprio has not publicly reacted to Depp’s derogatory nickname for him. As such, one ought to nonetheless take the claims made by the tabloid with a grain of salt.

Images used courtesy of matsubokkuri / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0) and Thore Siebrands / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)