Loyal Lobos: Everlasting Album Review

Andrea Silva used to sing at funerals. Something about that bittersweet spectacle—as each a celebration of life and a gathering of grief—has by no means fairly left her music. But that was years in the past, when Silva was nonetheless a toddler rising up in Bogotá, Colombia, lengthy earlier than she moved to Los Angeles to flee the slut-shaming she endured in highschool. Now, she makes music beneath the alias Loyal Lobos. She’s traded funeral hymns for synth-pop preparations. And she’s discovered a method to marry the robust blow of a life left behind with the liberty that beginning over permits.

On Everlasting, this freedom isn’t wasted. Silva refuses to suit into the generally slim mildew of singer-songwriters within the U.S., the place a handful of girls dominate a scene Silva as soon as referred to as, aptly, “very American and very white.” She tinkered with their sparse folk-rock on her 2018 EP The Fall earlier than abandoning the bounds of that style for one thing else totally: an formidable, bilingual document that hops between influences, echoing the liminal state that comes with being a 26-year-old immigrant in America. Everlasting slips into this unsure house and manages to thrive not despite it, however due to it.

Doing so meant letting go of a few of Americana’s starry-eyed trappings. Some can nonetheless be heard on the album’s first single, “Criminals,” which balances the unhappy nostalgia of a time earlier than assembly your platonic half with the addictive promise of their newfound love. When Silva’s voice swarms to the heavens, singing, “I’d kill for you,” it invokes a teenaged lust to evade the world’s guidelines collectively, her fingerpicked riff scoring the getaway. But on the remainder of Everlasting, it seems like Silva’s finished working away from actuality. Nearly a yr after the longing “Criminals” was launched, she’s leaning into herself extra and choosing enjoyable as an antidote to trauma. It’s a brand new sort of safeguard, heard within the whimsy of the album’s percussive pop parts—a shock that solely begins to make sense upon listening to that Silva landed Shawn Mendes’ hitmaker, Teddy Geiger, as her govt producer.

Traces of Silva’s upbringing in Colombia typically illuminate these playful moments. Grand telenovela soundtracks, the dreamy haze of the countryside, and the machista tradition that drove her away within the first place are all hinted at in experiments in shoegaze and reggaeton-reminiscent rhythms. It takes frisky songs like “Si Te Portas Mal (Be Bad)” and the Auto-Tuned “Papel” to interrupt up the haze of Silva’s double-tracked vocals—a sonic shift that additionally appears to offer method to extra pointed language in her mom tongue. On “Si Te Portas Mal (Be Bad),” Silva reminds the fellows that she’s a “perra, pero el alma baby/Entera,” or a slut whose soul is complete. This makes the lawless, cinematic slant of 2019’s “Criminals” really feel schmaltzy as compared.

That isn’t to say that the less complicated balladry on Everlasting is with out substance. When Silva quips on the document’s title observe, “The stars are now aligned/L.A. people seem to care/Never got to see them/City lights over shine outer space,” you get a way of a spot again residence the place folks can really see the celebs as an alternative of simply imagining them.

Yet this nimble songwriting is typically obscured—and never solely purposefully, like it’s by the scorching suggestions on “Whatever It Is” or the taffeta reverb of “You Were Bored.” Silva’s phrases generally tend to coast loosely into one another, blurring total sentences into one breathless slip. Hers is nothing just like the crisp deadpan we get from L.A.’s Phoebe Bridgers, who Silva typically will get in comparison with. That distinction isn’t with out its redeeming qualities, nevertheless. There is one thing highly effective on this remnant of the place she got here from—an insular supply wherein the Spanish-language lilt of her motherland at all times makes itself identified.

Catch up each Saturday with 10 of our best-reviewed albums of the week. Sign up for the 10 to Hear publication right here.