Marvel Comics Will Prove Black Widow’s MCU Death Was a Mistake

Marvel Studios killed Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame – and now Marvel Comics’ Black Widow relaunch is about to point out why that was a foul concept.

Marvel Studios ought to by no means have killed Black Widow – and the comics are about to show it. Scarlett Johansson’s was a success as quickly as she made her debut in Iron Man 2, and followers instantly started to marketing campaign for a solo film. Instead, Marvel relegated her to the standing of supporting character in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. She was given a wierd, mismatched relationship with Bruce Banner in Avengers: Age of Ultron, that felt as if it merely got here from – and in the end went – nowhere.

And then, in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Marvel killed her. She died midway by means of the movie, sacrificing herself for the Soul Stone, which means Black Widow is absent within the climactic third act that celebrates the MCU’s first 10 years. The timing of this dying was weird, as a result of Marvel had lastly dedicated to creating a solo Black Widow movie. It’s now appears clear this was probably within the curiosity of launching the brand new Black Widow, with Florence Pugh taking part in Natasha’s likely-successor Yelena Belova.

Continue scrolling to maintain studying

Click the button beneath to begin this text in fast view.

Related: Avengers: Endgame Utterly Fails Black Widow

But Marvel Comics is about to show simply how massive a mistake the studio made. They’ve confirmed the launch of a brand new Black Widow collection, from Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel), Elena Casagrande (Wonder Woman), and Jordie Bellaire (Pretty Deadly). The writer has launched an action-packed trailer video for the upcoming collection, which can launch in September. “Our first arc has among the stuff you’d anticipate in a Black Widow guide,” Thompson mentioned of the collection. “But I believe twisted in a brand new method that’s attention-grabbing – and the place she finally ends up on the finish of this extremely private and life altering story is ALSO attention-grabbing!“

Marvel Comics has lengthy hoped to ascertain a unfastened synergy between their comics and their cinematic universe. As such, it is sensible for a brand new Black Widow collection to be relaunched forward of the film. No doubt Marvel would like to have this come out simply days forward of Black Widow‘s launch within the cinemas; however the persevering with disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic makes it troublesome to say when that launch could also be.

But Marvel Studios is more likely to remorse their determination to kill Black Widow off in Endgame. The comics division has assembled a top-tier inventive staff for the brand new collection, and it seems set to redefine Natasha Romanoff as a personality. Thompson has a historical past with such relaunches; she’s one of many abilities related to the Captain Marvel relaunch that turned Carol Danvers into one in every of Marvel’s A-list superheroes.

It’s affordable to imagine she is going to obtain the identical success with Black Widow, establishing a brand new path for the hero that positions her on the heart of the Marvel Universe. And this is the catch; usually, Marvel Studios mimic the most effective concepts from the comics, bringing them to the large display screen. They will not be capable of do that with Black Widow, as a result of within the MCU, Natasha is gone, and there isn’t any technique to resurrect her with out undercutting her dying in Avengers: Endgame. The Black Widow comics are formally going the place the movies can’t comply with – and that is positive to result in a whole lot of frustration at Marvel Studios.

Next: Marvel’s Black Widow Was Trained By Wolverine As a Child

Every New Marvel Character Confirmed For Phase 4