MLB roundup: Tampa Bay Rays maintain New York Yankees to 2 hits in 1-Zero win – Sports – The Register-Guard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pinch-hitter Michael Perez hit a sacrifice fly within the eighth inning on his 28th birthday, six Tampa Bay pitchers mixed on a two-hitter and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL East-leading New York Yankees 1-Zero on Friday evening.

Yoshi Tsutsugo drew a leadoff stroll from Adam Ottavino (2-1) within the eighth and went to second with one out when Kevin Kiermaier walked. Both runners superior a base on a wild pitch earlier than Perez put the Rays up 1-Zero on his fly to heart.

Chaz Roe (2-0) went the ultimate two innings for the win.

Masahiro Tanaka allowed one hit and struck out 5 over 5 innings, retiring his closing 13 batters after giving up a first-inning single to Yandy Diaz. The Yankees’ right-hander wanted simply 59 pitches in his second begin after starting the season on the concussion record after being struck within the head by Giancarlo Stanton’s liner throughout a July 4th summer season camp simulated sport.

Three New York pitchers additionally restricted the Rays to only two hits.

ALSO FRIDAY

MARLINS 4, METS 3

NEW YORK — Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer, Humberto Mejia impressed in his abbreviated main league debut and Miami stored up its stunning surge.

The Marlins gained their sixth in a row and improved to 7-1 — they’re 5-Zero since lacking greater than every week due to the staff’s coronavirus outbreak.

Cervelli waved and pointed to the imaginary followers within the seating areas after hitting his second homer of the season. Jonathan Villar added an RBI double in Miami’s four-run second.

Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who’ve misplaced seven of 9. New York scored its different runs within the eighth on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson and RBI single by J.D. Davis.

Stephen Tarpley (2-0) pitched two innings for the win. Nick Vincent escaped a bases-loaded jam within the eighth and completed for his first save since 2016 with Seattle.

Michael Wacha (1-2) allowed 4 runs and 6 hits in 5 innings.

WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 0

CHICAGO — Dylan Cease labored his manner by 5 shutout innings, and the Chicago White Sox beat Aaron Civale and Cleveland.

Cease walked the leadoff man 4 occasions and hit a batter, however wiggled out of bother every time. The right-hander allowed two hits and struck out 4.

The Indians went 1 for Eight with runners in scoring place and left 10 runners on base, persevering with a season-long drawback and losing a terrific begin by Civale. They had gained three in a row.

Civale (1-2) allowed 5 hits, struck out 5 and walked one in seven innings.

Cleveland performed with out supervisor Terry Francona and hitting coach Ty Van Burkleo. Francona missed his sixth straight sport whereas addressing a gastrointestinal challenge he has been coping with for months. The staff introduced earlier than the sequence opener that Van Burkleo had opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus.

RED SOX 5, BLUE JAYS 3

BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit two solo homers over the Green Monster, Mitch Moreland had a two-run shot and Boston’s beleaguered employees rebounded to carry the Red Sox previous Toronto.

Verdugo additionally robbed Travis Shaw of a homer with a leaping seize and Moreland had a bases-loaded stroll to assist Boston win its second straight following a four-game dropping streak.

Cavan Biggio hit a solo homer, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette every had an RBI double for Toronto, which has dropped 5 of six.

Moreland’s homer sailed simply over the 380-foot signal on the fringe of the Blue Jays’ bullpen in proper off starter Tanner Roark (1-1) within the third inning for his fourth homer.

Reliever Heath Hembree (2-0) acquired three outs for the victory and Brandon Workman the ultimate three for his third save.

ROYALS 3, TWINS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ryan McBroom hit a go-ahead homer within the sixth inning and Kansas City held Minnesota to a pair of solo homers.

Nick Heath and Nicky Lopez additionally drove in runs for the Royals, who’ve gained two straight after a six-game slide.

Jakob Junis served up homers to Byron Buxton and Marwin Gonzalez earlier than leaving with two outs within the fifth inning, and Greg Holland (2-0) led 4 relievers in holding down the Twins the remainder of the way in which. Trevor Rosenthal retired the ultimate three batters to ensure that his second save.

Matt Wisler (0-1) served up McBroom’s homer as Minnesota misplaced a one-run sport for the second consecutive evening.

REDS 8, BREWERS 3

MILWAUKEE — Trevor Bauer turned in one other stellar outing, and Matt Davidson and Nick Castellanos homered to steer Cincinnati.

Bauer (2-0) gave up three hits and one run in six innings whereas putting out 12.

The Reds scored six runs within the second off Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer (0-1), ending a 24-inning scoring drought. Cincinnati had pushed throughout three runs earlier than Davidson’s three-run homer, his first of the season, which barely cleared the wall in heart area.

The Reds (6-8) misplaced 13-Zero to Cleveland on Thursday evening, failing to attain within the final 23 innings of the home-and-home sequence.

PADRES 3, DIAMONDBACKS O

SAN DIEGO — Zach Davies retired the primary 13 Arizona batters, Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a leadoff homer and rookies Jake Cronenworth and Edward Olivares additionally went deep to steer San Diego.

Davies (2-1) took an ideal sport into the fifth earlier than giving up consecutive one-out singles to Eduardo Escobar and David Peralta. He acquired out of the jam by retiring the subsequent two batters on popups.

Davies allowed three singles in 5 2/Three innings, struck out six and walked none. Four relievers completed the mixed four-hitter for San Diego’s first shutout. Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his second save in two probabilities.

Luke Weaver (0-3) went solely three innings, permitting two runs and two hits with three strikeouts and one stroll.

TIGERS 17, PIRATES 13, 11 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH — Niko Goodrum drove in 5 runs, two on a double in a giant 11th inning that despatched Detroit previous Pittsburgh.

Both groups completed with 16 hits, stunning since every membership had 4 gamers within the beginning lineup batting beneath .190. Those numbers quickly modified as Detroit performed its first sport in 5 days.

Erik Gonzalez drove in six runs. He homered, doubled and singled twice as Pittsburgh misplaced for the eighth time in 9 video games and fell to 3-11.

It was 12-all after 9 innings and Jeimer Candelario broke a 13-all tie with an RBI single within the 11th. Austin Romine singled house one other run and Goodrum capped the inning together with his line drive to proper area.

Candelario completed with three hits and three RBIs.

Rookie Bryan Garcia (2-0) acquired the win regardless of giving up the 10th-inning run. Dovydas Neverauskas (0-2) allowed all 4 runs within the 11th.

ORIOLES 11, NATIONALS 0

BALTIMORE — Even Chris Davis acquired in on the act for the abruptly slugging Orioles, doubling his season complete by amassing two of Baltimore’s 19 hits and elevating his common from .087 to .143 in a giant win over Washington.

Seven of the Orioles’ 9 beginning place gamers every acquired at the least a pair of hits. José Iglesias led the way in which by going Four for Four with three RBIs, and Renato Núñez added a three-run homer to again left-hander Tommy Milone (1-1), whose six-inning outing was the longest by an Orioles pitcher this yr.

Milone, who was drafted by the Nationals in 2008 and briefly pitched for them in 2011 and 2018, allowed simply three hits and didn’t stroll anybody.

The Orioles had been coming off getting swept in 4 video games at house by the cobbled-together, coronavirus-struck Miami Marlins. But after scoring a grand complete of as soon as by the primary three video games of that sequence, Baltimore put up seven runs within the finale Thursday, then stored on swinging nicely Friday in opposition to the reigning World Series champion Nationals and starter Aníbal Sánchez (0-2).

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 2, 13 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. — Marcus Semien singled house the successful run within the backside of the 13th to carry Oakland to its seventh straight win in a sport that matched the longest this season with baseball’s new extra-innings rule.

Alex Bregman hit an RBI double within the high of the 13th inning just for the A’s to tie it on Austin Allen’s single within the backside half in opposition to Cy Sneed (0-2).

J.B. Wendelken (1-0) labored three sturdy innings and the A’s lastly delivered after squandering bases-loaded probabilities within the 10th and 12th.

Houston misplaced its third straight.

The Astros had been supposed to go to Oakland months in the past in late March for his or her first street journey of 2020 after a sign-stealing rip-off that blemished baseball throughout the offseason. Coronavirus delayed the Bay Area journey.

Robbie Grossman hit a tying homer within the seventh and Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman made a terrific cease on Jose Altuve’s sharp grounder to maintain the sport tied within the 10th.

ROCKIES 8, MARINERS 4

SEATTLE — Daniel Murphy had a key two-run single and later hit a two-run house run, Garrett Hampson and Charlie Blackmon added solo pictures, and Colorado gained for the sixth time in seven video games.

Murphy’s hit with two outs within the sixth ended the evening for Seattle starter Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) and gave Colorado a 4-1 lead.

Colorado then feasted on Seattle’s shaky bullpen. Hampson hit his first house run of the season with two outs within the seventh, and Blackmon led off the eighth together with his third lengthy ball.

Murphy capped his evening lining the primary pitch from reliever Yohan Ramriez into the right-field seats with one out within the eighth.

Colorado starter Antonio Senzatela (3-0) threw six sturdy innings, permitting two earned runs and struck out 5.

DODGERS 7, GIANTS 2

LOS ANGELES — Mookie Betts homered for the primary time at Dodger Stadium, and Max Muncy, Will Smith and Edwin Ríos went deep to steer Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have gained three in a row and eight of 10.

Betts was again within the lineup for the primary time since injuring his left center finger final Sunday in Phoenix. He didn’t waste any time, doubling in his first at-bat. He homered into the left-field pavilion within the third, tying the sport 1-all. Two batters later, Justin Turner’s RBI single gave Los Angeles the lead for good, 2-1.

The Dodgers pummeled Jeff Samardzija within the fourth. Muncy homered to the right-field pavilion main off. Smith slugged his second homer of the season — each in opposition to the Giants — that eluded a leaping Darin Ruf in left area, extending the result in 5-1.

Samardzija (0-2) struggled once more within the fifth, and was pulled after loading the bases with no outs. Samardzija was charged with six runs (5 earned) and 7 hits in four-plus innings.

Dylan Floro (1-0) acquired the victory, giving up one hit in a single inning with two strikeouts.

RANGERS 4, ANGELS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas — Mike Trout homered once more on his birthday, however Robinson Chirinos drove in two runs with no hit and Texas snapped a three-game dropping streak.

Trout turned 29, and homered for the fifth time within the seven massive league video games he has performed on his birthday. The three-time AL MVP put the Angels up 2-Zero within the first together with his 444-foot drive over their bullpen in left-center.

Chirinos had a sacrifice fly within the second inning, then walked with the bases loaded as a part of a three-run fourth when the Rangers went forward to remain when all of these runs had been unearned.

Jordan Lyles (1-1), one in every of three offseason additions to the Rangers rotation, struck out 5 in 5 1/Three innings. Rafael Montero, activated from the injured record earlier within the day, labored an ideal ninth for his first profession save capped by Trout’s game-ending strikeout.

Angels starter Griffin Canning (0-2) threw extra balls (45) than strikes (43) whereas strolling six batters in Three 2/Three innings.