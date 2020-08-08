MLB roundup: Tigers beat Pirates in 30-run affair

Niko Goodrum drove in 5 runs, together with a two-run double in a four-run 11th inning, and the Detroit Tigers captured a wild 17-13 victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday within the Tigers’ first recreation since Sunday.

Jeimer Candelario knocked within the go-ahead run and completed with three hits, two runs and three RBIs. C.J. Cron homered and reached base thrice whereas scoring two runs and driving in two extra for Detroit. Bryan Garcia (2-0), who tossed an inning of reduction, was credited with the win.

Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and drove in a career-high six runs for the Pirates, and Phillip Evans homered and knocked in a career-best 4 runs. Adam Frazier socked a tying two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth. Dovydas Neverauskas (0-2) allowed the 4 runs (three earned) within the 11th. He gave up three hits and a stroll with one strikeout.

The Tigers’ 4 video games in opposition to St. Louis scheduled for earlier this week have been postponed as a result of Cardinals’ coronavirus outbreak.

Marlins 4, Mets 3

Francisco Cervelli’s three-run homer highlighted a four-run second inning and Miami continued its sizzling begin behind six pitchers — together with starter Humberto Mejia, making his massive league debut after by no means pitching above Class A previous to this season — with a win over host New York.

The Marlins, who had seven video games postponed from July 27 by way of Aug. Three after 18 gamers examined optimistic for the coronavirus, have received six straight and are 7-1 for simply the fourth time in franchise historical past and the primary time since 2009. The Mets have misplaced seven of 9.

Mejia, 23, turned the primary Miami pitcher to make his massive league debut by leaping from Class A for the reason that late Jose Fernandez, additionally in opposition to the Mets, on April 7, 2013. The right-hander struck out the aspect within the first and allowed one run on two hits and two walks whereas hanging out six over 2 1/Three innings. Lefty Stephen Tarpley (2-0) retired all six batters he confronted to get the win in reduction.

Orioles 11, Nationals 0

Renato Nunez hit a three-run homer, and Baltimore rediscovered its offense after shedding 4 straight, defeating host Washington.

Orioles shortstop Jose Iglesias went 4-for-Four with three RBIs, and Pedro Severino and Austin Hays added three hits apiece. Nunez homered in a four-run sixth inning that broke open the sport. Baltimore starter Tommy Milone (1-1) made his second consecutive good begin and threw six shutout innings, permitting three hits and hanging out three and not using a stroll.

Baltimore completed with 19 hits, roughing up Washington starter Anibal Sanchez (0-2). The right-hander gave up 5 runs on 10 hits in 5 1/Three innings. He walked three and struck out 4.

Rays 1, Yankees 0

Pinch hitter Michael Perez’s sacrifice fly drove within the recreation’s solely run, and 6 pitchers mixed on a two-hit shutout in Tampa Bay’s win over New York at St. Petersburg, Fla.

With the sport scoreless within the eighth inning, Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino (2-1) issued two walks to place runners on first and second with one out, then uncorked a wild pitch to advance the runners earlier than Perez’s run-scoring flyout. Chaz Roe (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings as Tampa Bay claimed the primary recreation of the four-game sequence between the American League East rivals.

The Yankees had homered in all 12 video games — tied for the fifth-longest streak to start out a season in main league historical past — however noticed the streak come to an finish in an anemic offensive efficiency.

Athletics 3, Astros 2 (13 inn.)

Austin Allen tied the sport with a two-out RBI single, and Marcus Semien adopted two batters later with a walk-off single within the backside of the 13th inning as host Oakland overtook Houston. The Athletics received their seventh straight, whereas the Astros misplaced their third in a row.

After neither group scored within the first three further innings, the Astros took the lead when Alex Bregman delivered Garrett Stubbs from third with a one-out double within the prime of the 13th. Astros reliever Cy Sneed (0-2) then obtained inside one out of a win, however after an intentional stroll to Robbie Grossman, Allen got here by way of along with his clutch game-tying hit.

A stroll to Tony Kemp loaded the bases, and Semien adopted along with his liner to right-center. J.B. Wendelken (1-0), who labored three innings and allowed one unearned run, obtained the win.

Dodgers 7, Giants 2

Mookie Betts hit a house run whereas making his first begin in 5 days and host Los Angeles rolled over San Francisco Giants, regardless of shedding All-Star shortstop Corey Seager within the third inning due to a decrease again harm.

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Edwin Rios additionally hit residence runs because the Dodgers received for the fifth time of their final six video games and the eighth time of their final 10. Julio Urias gave up one run over 4 innings, whereas Dylan Floro (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in reduction to earn the victory.

Betts’ third-inning solo residence run off Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (0-2) was his group’s first run of the sport, and his third homer of the season. Samardzija gave up six runs (5 earned) on seven hits over 4 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

Royals 3, Twins 2

Ryan McBroom’s solo residence run within the sixth inning broke a tie and proved to be the distinction as host Kansas City received its second straight with a victory over Minnesota.

The Twins, who dropped their second straight following a six-game successful streak, have been 0-for-13 with one stroll and 5 strikeouts in opposition to 4 Kansas City relievers. Greg Holland (2-0) picked up the win with 1 1/Three innings of hitless reduction. Trevor Rosenthal earned his second save with an ideal ninth inning, together with two strikeouts.

Minnesota reliever Matt Wisler (0-1) gave up McBroom’s residence run.

White Sox 2, Indians 0

Adam Engel homered to guide off the eighth inning, and 4 pitchers mixed on a four-hit shutout to raise host Chicago to a victory over Cleveland.

Rookie Luis Robert hit safely for the 12th time in 14 video games and scored the competition’s first run to assist the White Sox report their seventh win of their previous 9 outings.

Dylan Cease (2-1) overcame 5 walks and labored out of a bases-loaded jam within the fifth to cap his 99-pitch efficiency. Cleveland’s Aaron Civale (1-2) sustained the hard-luck loss regardless of permitting just one run on 5 hits in seven innings.

Rockies 8, Mariners 4

Antonio Senzatela pitched six high quality innings to match the main league lead along with his third victory of the season, and he was backed by three residence runs as Colorado doubled-up host Seattle.

Garrett Hampson, Charlie Blackmon and Daniel Murphy homered for the Rockies. Murphy additionally had a two-run single as a part of a four-RBI night time. Austin Nola homered for Seattle, which dropped to 2-6 at residence.

Senzatela (3-0) allowed three runs, two earned, on 5 hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out 5. Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (0-1) allowed 4 runs on six hits in 5 2/Three innings with one stroll and three strikeouts.

Rangers 4, Angels 3

Texas scored three unearned runs within the fourth inning and held on for a win in opposition to Los Angeles within the opener of the three-game sequence in Arlington, Texas.

Jordan Lyles (1-1) earned his first win with the Rangers. The veteran right-hander went 5 1/Three innings, permitting three runs and 6 hits, hanging out 5 and strolling two.

On his 29th birthday, Angels heart fielder Mike Trout slammed a two-run homer to deep left-center area within the first inning, the fifth time he has homered on his birthday in his 10-year profession.

Red Sox 5, Blue Jays 3

Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs, Alex Verdugo hit two solo pictures, and host Boston defeated Toronto.

Cavan Biggio led off the sport with a homer for the Blue Jays, who’ve misplaced two in a row. The Red Sox have received two straight.

Toronto starter Tanner Roark (1-1) allowed 4 runs, three hits and 5 walks in three innings. He struck out one. Boston starter Ryan Weber allowed two runs, 5 hits and two walks with three strikeouts in three-plus innings.

Padres 3, Diamondbacks 0

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth led off the primary and second innings, respectively, with first-pitch residence runs, and Zach Davies struck out six in 5 2/Three innings as San Diego shut out visiting Arizona.

Pinch hitter Edward Olivares added a solo homer main off the fifth in opposition to Alex Young.

Five Padres pitchers mixed on a four-hit shutout as San Diego scored a fourth win in 5 video games in opposition to the Diamondbacks this season. Kirby Yates dealt with the ninth inning for his second save.

Reds 8, Brewers 3

Trevor Bauer struck out 12 over six innings, and Matt Davidson’s three-run homer highlighted a six-run second as visiting Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with a win over Milwaukee.

Nick Castellanos belted a two-run homer within the sixth and had three RBIs for the Reds, who snapped a 24-inning scoreless drought with their breakout second inning. Bauer (2-0) has a National League-leading 32 strikeouts by way of 19 1/Three innings.

Brewers starter Eric Lauer (0-1) lasted simply three innings. He allowed six runs on 5 hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

Cubs at Cardinals, ppd.

With two extra St. Louis gamers and a workers member testing optimistic for COVID-19 prior to now two days, Major League Baseball introduced that it was suspending the group’s total weekend sequence in opposition to visiting Chicago.

Braves at Phillies, ppd.

The Friday night time recreation between host Philadelphia and Braves was postponed on account of inclement climate. The contest will probably be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Sunday after the groups play a single recreation Saturday.

—Field Level Media