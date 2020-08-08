Mookie Betts returns to Dodgers’ lineup, homers in win over Giants – San Bernardino Sun

The Giants’ Mike Yastrzemski #5 beats the tag by Dodgers catcher Will Smith #16 to attain within the high of the third inning throughout their sport at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy #13 hits a house run within the backside of fourth inning the throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Sound The gallery will resume inseconds

The Dodgers’ Enrique Hernandez #14 throws to first base for a double play because the Giants’ Donovan Solano #7 slides into second base within the high of the third inning throughout their sport at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager can’t attain a ball hit for a single by San Francisco Giants’ Chadwick Tromp through the second inning of a baseball sport Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Dodgers’ Will Smith #16 hits a two-run homer within the backside of the fourth inning throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)



The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts #50 crosses residence plate after hitting a house run to heart within the backside of the third inning throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts #50 homers to heart within the backside of the third inning throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Dodgers’ Corey Seager #5 leaves the sport with a attainable damage throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Giants’ Darin Ruf #33 makes an attempt to catch a Dodgers’ Max Muncy #13 two-run homer within the backside of fourth inning the throughout their sport at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Dodgers’ Max Muncy #13 factors to the sky after hitting a house run within the backside of fourth inning the throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)



Dodger striating pitcher Julio Urias #7 throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Giants’ Mike Yastrzemski #5 beats the tag by Dodgers catcher Will Smith #16 to attain within the high of the third inning throughout their sport at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Dodgers Joc Pederson #31 reacts throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts #50 hits a double to deep left within the backside of the primary inning throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Dodgers’ Will Smith #16 heads for residence after slugging a two-run homer within the backside of the fourth inning throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)



The Giants’ Austin Slater #13 steals second base because the Dodgers’ Chris Taylor #three goes up for the ball within the high of the primary inning throughout their sport at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts #50 reacts after hitting a double to deep left within the backside of the primary inning throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Dodgers’ supervisor Dave Roberts throughout their sport in opposition to the Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Giants beginning pitcher Jeff Samardzija #29 throughout their sport in opposition to the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Friday, August 7, 2020. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

LOS ANGELES – Mookie Betts was listed on the Dodgers’ lineup card Friday, like many days within the foreseeable future, and in contrast to the final 4. Betts hadn’t batted since Sunday due to a swollen finger on his left hand. He returned to hit a double and a house run in a 7-2 win over the San Francisco Giants.

It was the type of efficiency the Dodgers wish to count on from Betts. They traded a serious league outfielder and two prospects to accumulate him from the Boston Red Sox in February. They signed him to the most important contract in franchise historical past, $365 million over 12 years, in July. But he has solely appeared in 13 video games that rely whereas sporting a Dodger uniform.

Betts appeared as a defensive alternative Tuesday and Wednesday in opposition to the Arizona Diamondbacks, his finger too tender to swing a bat.

“He woke up with confidence today feeling real good,” Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts mentioned of Betts.

Betts’ return was the final word expression of two groups headed in reverse instructions. The Dodgers (10-4) have gained three consecutive video games, wrapped round their first off-day of the season. The rebuilding Giants (6-9) have misplaced 5 of their final six.

Max Muncy, Will Smith and Edwin Rios additionally homered for the Dodgers. Giants starter Jeff Samardzija (0-2) allowed six runs (5 earned) in 4 innings.

That was greater than sufficient help for Dodgers starter Julio Urías. The left-hander allowed one run in 4 innings and exited with a 5-1 lead. He walked two batters, struck out two, and fairly practically escaped and not using a run on his ledger.

Three begins into the season, Urías has allowed solely 4 runs. Friday, he lamented the Giants’ lengthy at-bats, which ran his pitch rely to 78 after 4 innings.

“He worked a little bit harder than he needed to,” Roberts mentioned. “The Giants hitters battled, fouled pitches, foiled pitchers. Julio battled. He was a little too fine for me, wasn’t pounding the strike zone and getting ahead as much as we’d like.”

The lone blemish Friday got here within the third inning, when Mike Yastrzemski doubled with one out and tried to attain on a line drive by Donovan Solano. Cody Bellinger angled in on the ball in left-center area and threw precisely to residence plate. But Muncy reduce off Bellinger’s throw close to the pitcher’s mound, and his relay residence was late – a name that was upheld after Roberts challenged.

Betts tied the sport 1-1 with one swing within the backside of the third inning. He pounced on a reduce fastball from Samardzija that reduce over the center of the plate on 2-and-2. It was his third residence run of the season, and quickly prolonged his streak of at-bats with an extra-base hit to 4.

The subsequent batter, Bellinger, singled and scored on an RBI single by Justin Turner. Leading 2-1, the Dodgers wouldn’t path once more.

Muncy and Smith homered within the fourth inning, sandwiched round a single by Chris Taylor.

The Dodgers chased Samardzija within the fifth inning by loading the bases with no outs. Taylor grounded right into a forceout in opposition to reliever Sam Selman, bringing residence Bellinger with the Dodgers’ sixth run.

Rios was Zero for three with a pair of strikeouts earlier than he tagged left-hander Wandy Peralta for a solo residence run within the eighth inning. Rios hit 4 residence runs final season as a rookie, when he appeared in 28 video games. He’s as much as three already this season; this was his first homer ever in opposition to a left-handed pitcher, and his first at Dodger Stadium.

Relievers Dylan Floro (1-0), Dennis Santana, Scott Alexander, Joe Kelly and Jake McGee mixed to permit 5 hits and one run over the ultimate 5 innings.

Even whereas Betts was out of motion this week, Roberts mentioned he was capable of be taught one thing about his new star. Betts was wanting to function a defensive alternative in proper area, a comparatively mundane job for a former American League MVP. In San Diego, Betts watched each sport from the dugout.

“He wasn’t in the clubhouse with his shower shoes on,” Roberts mentioned.

Apparently that’s simply off-day Mookie, a participant the Dodgers will see now and again for the subsequent 12 years.

“I’m always going to be in the dugout,” Betts mentioned. “There’s always a way to help. That’s my personality: try to find a way to get into the mix, find a way to help the team win.”