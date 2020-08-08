Mt. Pleasant couple’s TikTook video positive factors nationwide consideration after it went viral with thousands and thousands of views

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) — A Mount Pleasant couple’s TikTook video gained nationwide consideration after it went viral. Viewers could have already seen them on CBS 58 throughout ‘The Greatest #AtHome Videos’ hosted by Cedric the Entertainer at 7 p.m. Friday.

Thirty-two-year outdated Emily Gudmundson and her fiancé, 48-year-old Oreste Carnevale, made a TikTook video in June, however little did they know it could amass greater than 2 million views.

“I came home one night around midnight, she just approached me and said I got a sound that I want to do a TikTok to and I just said okay,” mentioned Carnevale.

The concept for the video got here out of the blue. The couple did a canopy of Camila Cabello’s track ‘Havana,’ however with a squeaky door sound impact as an alternative of a voice.

“I saw the door and it was like oh we should hang on the door,” mentioned Gudmundson. “Yeah we did that and then I thought oh what if I hang on the door, too?” added Carnevale.

Little did they know the TikTook video would achieve nearly 1,000,000 views by the following morning.

After seeing the video, CBS reached out to Gudmundson via Instagram in July and informed her she can be on ‘The Greatest #AtHome Videos.’

“I didn’t believe it,” Gudmundson mentioned.

“She thought it was a joke or something,” Carnevale added.

“He had just left when I got it and I had to check the validity of it,” mentioned Gudmundson.

Gudmundson and Carnevale are each well being care staff. They have a blended household and have plans to get married subsequent summer season. The pair began on TikTook throughout the pandemic in May after their youngsters satisfied them to get on.

“Well we were just so bored, like I was home every single night and I was just like, I’m gonna do a TikTok,” mentioned Gudmundson.

“I was very reluctant to do it,” mentioned Carnevale. “Yeah, but it’s reversed now,” laughed Gudmundson.

The couple’s TikTook varies from humorous household centered brief movies, dances, to relatable present occasions.

In one of many TikTook movies, Gudmundson tells President Trump ‘no’ to banning the app.

“One morning, there was a glitch on TikTok and so TikTok was not working for anybody, so I freaked out and I thought he banned it then,” laughed Gudmundson.

Clearly, the couple hopes the app doesn’t get banned. So far, they’ve gained greater than 116,000 followers and have had greater than 10-million views mixed.

“We did a few videos and then we got so many views and then it just became kind of fun,” mentioned Carnevale.

The pair even did a component two to their viral door video, after they noticed what number of views the primary one bought. While their half two of the door video didn’t get as many views as the primary, the couple hopes to nonetheless unfold cheer throughout the pandemic by making extra TikTook movies.

To watch Emily Gudmundson and Oreste Carnevale’s movies and observe them on TikTook, click on right here.