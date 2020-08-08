New Miley Cyrus music places Instagram’s TikTok competitor Reels on map

She got here in like a wrecking ball together with her new music on Instagram.

Miley Cyrus launched a teaser Wednesday for her forthcoming monitor “Midnight Sky” by posting it on Instagram utilizing a nifty characteristic from the app’s new video platform, Reels.

In a clip showcasing the brand new tune, the genre-bending singer poses cooly in sun shades, layered necklaces and a white tank high in entrance of a neon signal studying “disco” whereas the groovy notes play within the background. Her jewellery and shades glisten with digitally edited sparkles as she strikes by way of the pink gentle within the video captioned, “Tease.”

In a separate submit, Cyrus immediately known as out the brand new characteristic, writing: “MIDNIGHT SKY – teaser available on Instagram Reels.”

The 27-year-old — who is about to launch a brand new album known as “She Is Miley Cyrus” — drummed up pleasure concerning the app’s newest TikTok-like characteristic, and Reels was trending on Twitter shortly after. Cyrus has but to announce an official launch date for her seventh album.

Instagram introduced the discharge of Reels Wednesday in 50 totally different international locations and can permit customers to file, edit and share 15-second movies.

Launched as a transparent head-to-head competitor with the vastly well-liked app TikTok, Reels lets customers create the identical actual sorts of movies, with entry to enhancing and inventive instruments, that’s set to trending music.

And as a substitute of merely publishing the clips in your private web page, customers can share the 15-second movies to a bigger viewers by way of a particular house on the “Explore” web page.

“Reels in Explore offers anyone the chance to become a creator on Instagram and reach new audiences on a global stage,” Facebook, which owns Instagram, mentioned in a press launch.

In order to entry the brand new characteristic, customers should choose Reels on the backside of the Instagram digital camera the place they’ll seek for a music within the Instagram library, file a video, use AR results, choose a timer for hands-free recording and alter the pace.

But regardless of the hype, social-media customers don’t appear too excited.

“So first instagram stole ‘stories’ from snapchat now ‘reels’ from tiktok. Instagram said y’all not gonna forget [about] me,” wrote one Twitter critic, referring to how comparable Instagram Stories are to Snapchat.

Another echoed the sentiment.

“Does Instagram think it’s being slick releasing this Reel’s feature like it isn’t exactly like TikTok?” requested one other Twitter user.

Some are digging it thus far, although.

“I see you Instagram! You got the new fonts & now this Reel,” a Twitter fan wrote, with clapping hand emojis.

Celebrities are additionally curious concerning the new operate already. Singer Selena Gomez gave it a spin in a video the place she exhibits viewers the contents of her fridge.

“This is my refrigerator/freezer situation,” she says, pulling open the doorways. “Show you the difference there. This might be where I’m at most the time,” she provides pointing to the ice cream within the freezer.