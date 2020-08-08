Pinkvilla Report: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia to Katrina Kaif; Most appreciated Instagram submit of actors

From Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone, right here’s a comparative infographic of their most appreciated Instagram submit in previous 6 months.

In as we speak’s day and age, social media is a vital software that connects individuals from throughout the globe and, permits followers to comply with their favorite celeb and keep up to date with their whereabouts. Celebrities, too, like to work together with their followers and submit candid selfies and movies and different pictures in order that followers can relate to them and bathe them with love. Now, not daily or each week, however celebrities ensure that to share new submit sometimes and due to this fact, as we speak, we did a comparability of essentially the most like Instagram posts up to now six months of actresses to the tunes of Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. While Deepika Padukone’s most appreciated Instagram submit up to now six months was a video that includes Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra’s most appreciated Instagram submit was a photograph that includes hubby and American singer Nick Jonas.

Moving on, Katrina Kaif’s most like Instagram submit was her thanks word submit whereby this Bharat actress posted a photograph slicing her birthday truffles and as for Alia Bhatt, apparently, her most appreciated Instagram submit was a submit that was devoted to Sushant Singh Rajput submit his demise. And so, right here we carry you the data and infographics, and the entire interactions that theses posts fetched on Instagram throughout the previous six months. Well if we examine the infographics of those 4 main B-town actresses, we might see that Alia Bhatt’s Instagram submit had essentially the most interactions adopted by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Check out the infographics for essentially the most appreciated Instagram submit right here:

Deepika Padukone

(Total Interactions – 3,270,060)

Deepika Padukone’s most appreciated Instagram submit up to now six months is a Boomerang video that includes hubby and Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh whereby Deepika is seen planting a kiss on Ranveer’s cheeks calling it essentially the most ‘World’s Most Squishable Face’ as her caption learn, “World’s Most Squishable Face!!! #cutie @ranveersingh..”

Priyanka Chopra

(Total Interactions – 3,424,446)

Priyanka Chopra’s most appreciated Instagram submit up to now six months options hubby and American singer Nick Jonas, and for all these questioning which submit it’s, effectively, the Instagram submit is that from Nick’s first Holi with Priyanka in India and within the photograph, the 2 are absolutely drenched in Holi colours as they posed for the cameras. Alongside the photograph, PeeCee wrote, “We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi….”

Katrina Kaif

Total Interactions – 3,478,502

Katrina Kaif’s most appreciated Instagram submit up to now six months options Katrina’s photograph as she cuts her 37th birthday cake when she celebrated her birthday in quarantine at dwelling on July 16, 2020. In the photograph, we are able to see Katrina carrying, in what seems to be like, a pink costume, and this Tiger Zinda Hain actress is beaming from ear to ear as she cuts three truffles mendacity on the desk and alongside the photograph, Katrina wrote, “Thank u for all the birthday wishes…”

Alia Bhatt

(Total Interactions – 4,048,452)

Not Ranbir Kapoor or sister Shaheen Bhatt, however Alia Bhatt’s most appreciated Instagram submit, apparently, options late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. That’s proper! Post the actor’s premature demise on June 14, 2020, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a submit remembering the Kedarnath actor. What is noteworthy is that Alia’s most appreciated Instagram submit was additionally the one for which she was massively trolled by netizens.

A submit shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 14, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Report: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt; Most adopted Bollywood celebs on Instagram