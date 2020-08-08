Prince Harry ‘channels Greta Thunberg’ as he ‘waggles finger’ in stern new essay – knowledgeable

Prince Harry, 35, has referred to as for change in a prolonged article about social media use he wrote for Fast Company. In the essay titled “Social media is dividing us. Together, we can redesign it”, Harry urges firms “to take a stand for a more compassionate digital world.”

A writing analyst has claimed the “authoritative” tone Harry makes use of within the piece mirrors that of “a stern reprimand from the CEO” and suggests “he considers himself to carry very high levels of influence.”

The knowledgeable additionally claimed Harry’s tone appears to reflect that of teenage local weather change activist Greta Thunberg who is understood for her impassioned speeches.

Writing analyst Judi James informed Express.co.uk: “The most telling thing about the wording and tone of this essay is that it reveals exactly where Harry now intends to place himself on the world stage.

“This is Harry using words and tone that imply high levels of power and authority, plus an expert level of knowledge.

“His opening paragraph is written in the style of a stern reprimand from the CEO of a company and his constant use of what are called ‘critical parent’ words like ‘have to’ and ‘must’ hint that he considers himself to carry very high levels of influence.”

