Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Introduce New Rescue Dog Panda

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are actually a household of 5: The actress and singer introduced this afternoon that they’ve adopted a 3rd canine, Panda. “Welcome to the household Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard combine rescue and we’re already in love ❤️,” Jonas wrote on his Instagram.

Chopra shared the identical shot on her personal account, writing, “Our new household portrait! Welcome to the household, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (quickly he gained’t be so little) just some weeks in the past. We can’t be certain however he appears to be a Husky Australian Shepard combine…. and people eyes… and the ears!!! ❤️😍❤️🐼❤️🐶 ”

She additionally admitted they photoshopped her canine Diana within the photograph. “BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t round for our little photoshoot, however we couldn’t depart our #1 lady out…so…we made it work! 😂 😉”

On Friday, Chopra opened as much as Entertainment Tonight about how she is doing “okay” in quarantine with Jonas.

“I’ve to say, I really feel very blessed to be in such a great spot in comparison with so many individuals on the earth,” Priyanka instructed the outlet. “We’re wholesome, family and friends are wholesome, and I’ve had time to actually be artistic. So I’ve to say this has been a blessing.”

She hopes that in the end as a society, we will look again at the moment and make optimistic longterm modifications due to it. “I feel all of us are going to look again and surprise [how] we have been at dwelling for six months,” Chopra began. “It’s nearly been six, seven months, we’re in August already, and that is loopy.”

“You look again and see how adversity has affected so many elements of the world and so many individuals on the earth who needed to cope with poverty, starvation, greater than even COVID,” she continued. “It’s an insane, intense time however that is the time to point out our humanity I really feel. This is the time for humanity to come back collectively, and in 10 years, we’ll look again at the moment and actually query and surprise, who reacted and the way? This is a testomony to what the human spirit can do. I feel it is actually nice to steer within the path of serving to and positivity.”

Alyssa Bailey

News and Strategy Editor

Alyssa Bailey is the information and technique editor at ELLE.com, the place she oversees protection of celebrities and royals (significantly Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton).

