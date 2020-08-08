Priyanka Chopra on her quarantine interval being a blessing: We’re wholesome, family and friends are wholesome

In a latest interview, Priyanka Chopra acquired candid about how her quarantine interval with Nick Jonas has been a blessing. The 38-year-old actress revealed that she’s discovered time to essentially be inventive.

The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly led to main adjustments throughout the globe which included getting used to the quarantine life-style. When it involves Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the couple has been quarantining in Los Angeles from the previous few months. For Chopra, particularly, the quarantine interval has come like a “blessing” as not solely is she, Jonas, their households and buddies wholesome however she’s additionally acquired the time to be inventive. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka spoke candidly about her quarantine interval.

“I’ve to say, I really feel very blessed to be in such a great place in comparison with so many individuals on the planet. We’re wholesome, family and friends are wholesome, and I’ve had time to essentially be inventive. So I’ve to say this has been a blessing,” PeeCee shared with ET whereas revealing that she’s doing okay and staying busy. The 38-year-old actress additionally hoped that everybody will look again at 2020 and surprise how they had been at residence for six-seven months which is loopy. Chopra additionally hoped that we glance again and see how adversity has affected so many elements of the world with so many individuals who needed to take care of “poverty, starvation, greater than even COVID.”

“It’s an insane, intense time however that is the time to point out our humanity I really feel,” the Citadel star famous and added that that is the time for humanity to come back collectively.

Moreover, Chopra said that in 10 years, we’ll look again at 2020 and actually query and surprise, who reacted and the way? This to Priyanka is a testomony to what the human spirit can do and he or she thinks it is actually nice to steer within the path of serving to and positivity.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals she will be able to’t resist THIS dish plated up by Nick Jonas: That’s additionally on our brunch menus

What do it’s important to say about Priyanka Chopra’s remarks? Let us know your views within the feedback part beneath.