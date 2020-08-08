Priyanka Chopra’s pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari got here with a horny strappy mirror work shirt

With each public look, we’ve come to count on impeccably styled ensembles from Priyanka Chopra. From her lehengas to kurtas, the star has nailed a wonderful steadiness between demure and daring. But through the years saris have invariably discovered her favour. While she’s worn a wide range of designers up to now, there’s no denying that the 38-year-old actually has just a few favourites. Take her timeless affinity for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creations, for example. One of her most-talked-about out sari seems to be by the designer duo is the pink six yard she wore for Akash and Shloka Ambani’s pre-engagement sangeet. Do you bear in mind this scarlet sari? Keep studying to take a better have a look at how she styled it.

Priyanka Chopra’s pink sari featured intricate crafts

Not solely did the star-studded ceremony welcome a number of Bollywood’s visitors together with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, it additionally marked Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas‘s first official appearance in India together. Posing for the paparazzi, The Sky Is Pink actor was spotted in a scarlet sari that was decorated with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s signature gota patti and mirror work assertion borders. In distinction to Chopra’s comparatively pared-down sari was her dressy shirt, which served because the piece de resistance of the look. She opted for a strappy shirt that was doused in the identical silver crafts as her sari’s border.

Priyanka Chopra wore assertion earrings together with her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari

Priyanka Chopra wore her light-weight pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari with ornate jewelry. A pair of uncut diamond earrings by Amrapali Jewels stood out instantly, and conventional rings and bangles by Anmol Jewellers accomplished the look. She dialled up the drama together with her make-up, carrying a daring pink lip and metallic eyes, together with a fragile bindi in an surprising emerald inexperienced shade. Her shoulder-length ombré hair was blowdried into gentle romantic curls.

No matter what the event, a sari by no means seems to be misplaced, and when you’ve been on the hunt for a cheerful piece for a buddy’s sangeet or cocktail social gathering, let Priyanka Chopra’s pink quantity encourage your subsequent purchase. Here’s all the things it’s worthwhile to ace her appear like a complete professional.