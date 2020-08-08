Riverdale: 10 Best Cheryl Blossom Quotes (So Far)

Cheryl Blossom is one of the most loved Riverdale characters, no doubt due to her way with words. Here’s her ten best quotes so far.

Cherry is not only one of Riverdale‘s most polarizing characters, but also the teen queen of one-liners. The main character in the CW hit series is a student at Riverdale High School and head cheerleader of the River Vixens football team. She also refers to herself as “Queen Bee” and “Cheryl Bombshell.”

Cheryl is known for her massive ego, self-confidence, lavish style, and archery skills. She also comes from a wealthy but dysfunctional family. There is never a dull moment with Cheryl, especially when she decides to say something. Here are her most mindblowing quotes so far.

10 “I’m Going Now. My Claustrophobia Acts Up In Small Houses.”

Claustrophobia is the fear of small or crowded spaces. People who suffer from it usually prefer to have more room to wiggle around. Cheryl didn’t feel too comfortable when she went to Archie’s house so she ended up saying the rather mean statement.

Archie was clearly hurt by it. In as much as his house was small, it couldn’t be classified as “lacking in space.” Still, Cheryl comes from a rich family and lives in a big house. It’s understandable that she has become accustomed to moving around in gigantic rooms.

9 “Are You Living Mannequins Suggesting I Had Something To Do With My Brother’s Death?”

Mannequins? That’s harsh Cheryl. Most people would be stressed or in panic-mode when being accused of murder but Cheryl was as calm as Lionel Messi on a soccer pitch. When Cheryl’s brother Jason was killed, she was among the suspects.

However, she was innocent. Chery’s dad Clifford Blossom was later revealed to be the real killer. Clifford had been a secret drug lord. He wanted Jason to take over the family business but Jason wanted nothing to do it. Angry, he ended up killing his son with the help of Mustang.

8 “Listen Up Fives, A Ten Is Speaking.”

Cheryl totally believes she is the hottest girl in school. On a scale of one to ten, she grants herself the double-digit figure. Who would blame her? Her self-confidence is always running overtime.

When she found a group of female students having a discussion, she asked them to be quiet because they were less good-looking than her. According to Cheryl, only the opinion of the hottest girl matters. Despite the fact that they didn’t like her interruption, they were forced to pay attention.

7 “Luxury And Weekend. Two Of My Favorite Words. So, Where Are We Going And How Extravagant A Wardrobe Should I Pack?”

In Season 2’s fourteenth episode titled: “The Hills Have Eyes,” Hiram suggested a retreat to the lake house for the weekend. He must have not seen movies like Friday The 13th. Teens in a lakehouse attract serial killers. Anyway, Veronica invited Betty and Jughead too.

When Cheryl heard that there was a weekend plan, she forced herself into it. Of course, there is no party without Cheryl and she even said it herself once in the first season.

6 “You Catatonic Bimbos Didn’t Vote For Me!”

After realizing how popular she was, Cheryl once decided to vie for a leadership position in the students governing body. There was no doubt in her mind that every single person would vote for her.

However, she forgot that her attitude gives her plenty of enemies too. But despite losing votes, she was unfazed. She even confronted those who didn’t support her and made sure to give them a piece of mind. Clearly, she felt they were losers who didn’t understand how great she was.

5 “Mr. Andrews! Nice Haircut. You’re Looking Extremely DILF-y Today.”

Cheryl is the only person who would hit on a schoolmate’s father without batting an eyelid. In Season One’s ninth episode, she made sure to let Archie’s father Fred Andrews know that she was willing and unavailable.

Unfortunately for her. Mr. Andrews wasn’t the lustful type. He also had a complicated relationship with Mary who he almost divorced before a drunk and sorrowful Archie convinced him not to do it. Sadly, Mr. Andrews was later killed in a drive-by shooting incident.

4 “Check Your Sell-by Date, Ladies. Faux Lesbian Kissing Hasn’t Been Taboo Since 1994.”

Cheryl introduced herself to the Archieverse with a bang. Not many minutes had passed in the show’s pilot episode when she said the above words when Veronica kissed Betty in an attempt to get on the cheerleading squad.

A faux-lesbian is a woman who pretends to be a lesbian by hanging out with lesbians but she isn’t really one. According to Cheryl, they didn’t really need to do so because it was no longer taboo for straight girls to kiss.

3 “So, What Are You Three Hens Gossiping About? Archie’s Efron-esque Emergence From The Chrysalis Of Puberty?”

Still in the pilot episode, Archie was slowly becoming popular with the ladies in school and Cheryl was one of the people who acknowledged his looks. She was even being protective over him despite the fact that they weren’t really a couple.

When she found three girls having a chat, she began by referring to them as hens (ouch) before suggesting that they were talking about Archie. She did even better by comparing Archie’s looks to those of Zac Efron.

2 “I’m Not Trying To Carb-shame You, Kevin, But, Whatever’s On Your Mind, It’s Not Worth It. So, Put Down The Swizzler And Tell Me Your Tale Of Woe.”

On a brighter side, Cheryl likes it when people watch their diet. Eating recklessly is something that disgusts her. So, when she found Kevin eating junk food to ease his stress, she ordered him to put it down.

She also did something she rarely does—offering to hear someone’s problems. Carb-shaming is a word that doesn’t get used every day but trust Cheryl to have it in her reservoir of vocabularies. And yes, Kevin did indeed put down the Swizzler.

1 “You Dare Lecture Me, Your Student Council President On Rules And Procedures? If This Were The 18th Century, I’d Have You Beheaded.”

Cheryl doesn’t like to be told what to do. In Season 3’s, fourteenth episode 14 titled “Fire Walk With Me,” she made it clear that as a leader, she knew exactly what she was doing.

She also made it clear that she had no problem with being a tyrant. She let the person who was corrected her know that she was lucky to be living in the 21st century. If she was a leader a few years back, she wouldn’t hesitate to mete out the harshest of punishment.

