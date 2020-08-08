Romee Strijd and Taylor Hill Get Wild As They Sizzle In Matching Animal Print Bikinis

American mannequin Taylor Hill just lately gave Instagram customers a double dose of angelic magnificence as she posed alongside fellow Victoria’s Secret mannequin Romee Strijd. The attractive snapshot, which she shared on August 8, noticed the duo embrace their wild facet as they wowed followers of their matching animal-print two-piece swimsuits.

The image confirmed the attractive duo absorbing the solar as they lounged on a ship. A big physique of water stretched out behind them whereas an array of greenery lined the banks of the pristine waters within the background. It seemed to be a wonderful day because the solar rays cascaded over the 2 fashions, highlighting their enviable figures. The women seemed relaxed and appeared to get pleasure from one another’s firm as they smiled from ear-to-ear.

Taylor rested her head on Romee’s shoulder as she leaned to the facet, giving her followers a glimpse at pert derriere. The 24-year-old seemed unbelievable as she flaunted her killer physique in a plunging animal-print triangle-shaped high that confirmed off her cleavage. The garment featured two skinny strings that descended from the middle of the highest and wrapped across the mannequin’s lean torso. Taylor saved her equipment easy and wore a black bracelet and darkish sun shades to defend her eyes from the rays. She gently rested her hand on her thighs, obscuring her bikini bottoms, however supplied followers a stunning leggy show as an alternative.

The pair seemed to be matching as Romee rocked an analogous ensemble. However, the Dutch magnificence opted for a darker shade. Her high shared a glimpse of her cleavage, and her bottoms sat low because it hugged her waist. She protected her beautiful face from the solar by sporting a loose-fitting hat and outsized sun shades. The supermodel seemed radiant as she flaunted her rising child bump.

Taylor’s followers went wild for the replace and made certain to double-tap the “like” button. The submit reached upward of 200,000 likes and over 700 feedback in lower than three hours. Fans rushed to the feedback part to share their love for the 2 beauties.

“@romeestrijd is going to be such a beautiful mom,” one follower wrote.

“Cutest persons in the world,” one other fan proclaimed.

“They’re the dream team,” a 3rd admirer gushed, adopted by a single coronary heart emoji.

Romee shared an analogous picture to her Instagram on Saturday, August 8. In the replace, she revealed that the Taylor is presently visiting her in Amsterdam. Since revealing her being pregnant in May, the mom-to-be often updates her followers on her being pregnant journey.