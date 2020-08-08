Selena Gomez seems along with her canine for her model Rare Beauty: ‘Our merchandise might be 100% vegan’

Earlier this week, she introduced the approaching launch of her new cosmetics model, named for her most up-to-date studio album.

And on Saturday, Selena Gomez was all smiles on Instagram in assist of her new Rare Beauty, lounging on the sofa along with her beloved poodles.

The event was to announce a dedication the nascent firm is making on behalf of animals in all places.

‘For the previous few months, you have all been asking… and we’re proud to share that our merchandise might be 100% vegan and cruelty-free,’ the caption learn.

‘Like you, we love and take care of our animals too.❤️ Coming September third solely @Sephora and RareBeauty.com’

And Gomez, who turned 28 on the finish of final month, was made up properly for the shot, mixing into the beige sofa in an identical honeycomb knit pajama set.

Even the small canine on her lap was an analogous shade of beige.

The Wolves hitmaker sported hoop earrings and a pink manicure, and he or she reclined on a white pillow adorned with a canine print in step with the theme.

And being cruelty-free to animals shouldn’t be the one transfer Rare Beauty is making to be a conscientious and accountable model.

The firm additionally not too long ago launched the Rare Impact Fund, which can commit one p.c of annual gross sales towards ‘an bold $100 million over the subsequent 10 years to assist enhance entry to psychological well being assets.’

On Tuesday, Selena introduced the inception of Rare Beauty in a fresh-faced new selfie on her Instagram.

The transfer sees her becoming a member of the ranks of fellow music stars Rihanna, Lady Gaga and plenty of others with their very own private magnificence manufacturers.

And that is not all that is happening for the Lose You To Love Me songbird – She additionally seems on a brand new cooking present referred to as Selena + Chef for HBO Max.

Additionally, Selena not too long ago moved in to a well-known multi-million greenback mansion in Encino, California.

The home, valued at slightly below $5 million, was once the house of legendary rocker Tom Petty.

And if that wasn’t sufficient, the busy starlet additionally not too long ago revealed information on the performing entrance.

She’s set to affix comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short for his or her new Hulu crime collection Only Murders In The Building.

And that is not all that is happening for the Lose You To Love Me songbird: Selena not too long ago moved in to a well-known multi-million greenback mansion in Encino, California