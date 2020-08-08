She’s a fixer to the celebrities. Now, she reveals how one can throw an A-list occasion in your again backyard

The checklist reads like a set of unattainable challenges: guide villas for Mick Jagger, kind out discreet suppers for George Clooney, organize a therapeutic massage for Johnny Depp and organise a 40th birthday celebration the place Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Madonna can all shimmy on a white rose-strewn dance ground whereas Kanye West DJs.

Yet Serena Cook has completed all of them — and extra.

For the previous 18 years the British fixer to the celebrities has been concierge and occasion planner extraordinaire on the ‘White Isle’ of Ibiza.

It’s a job that has her chartering boats for 150 folks at a second’s discover, reserving tables at unbookable eating places and customarily managing the sky-high expectations of these with sky-high internet value.

‘I’m consistently having to up my recreation,’ says Serena, 46. ‘But throwing a superb occasion is in my genes. My mom and my grandmother have been each hostesses with essentially the most, with extraordinarily excessive requirements. They taught me that entertaining is all about considerate little particulars.’

Serena Cook, 46, has thrown events for a few of the world’s most infamous a-list occasion lovers

And A-list clientele definitely anticipate a lot of these. One bride determined 24 hours earlier than the massive day that she wished dwell monarch butterflies launched on the finish of the ceremony — regardless of the actual fact you possibly can’t get them in Ibiza. (‘We sourced 80 from Portugal and so they have been transported by DHL — they emerged from their chrysalises upon supply.’)

Another wished a birthday cake that was an actual reproduction of a Hermès Birkin bag. (‘It was flown in on a personal jet from London.’)

There are some limits, although. The most outlandish request was for dancing bears and lion cubs for a Cirque Du Freak occasion (‘I mentioned no!’).

According to Serena, who arrange her occasions and knowledgeable concierge enterprise Deliciously Sorted in 2002, the secret is the power to tailor every little thing to a shopper’s particular wishes. She is now sharing the secrets and techniques of expertise to assist us all sprinkle stardust on summer time bashes.

While you could not have £1 million to spend in your occasion – the price of the costliest occasion held by Serena – you possibly can nonetheless create a luxurious environment utilizing the following tips

While hardly ever a difficulty for again backyard events, in her job discretion is a excessive precedence.

Three years in the past, Serena organized the celeb marriage ceremony of the 12 months for actors Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender at a members-only boutique farmhouse lodge. The solely element Serena will share is that she employed 18 safety guards to maintain out the paparazzi.

Serena has jaw-dropping villas, rock-star venues, cooks, drivers, masseurs, beauticians, hosts, butlers, waitresses and DJs at her disposal – in addition to a ‘sensible workforce’ of 20 consultants.

But though her most costly occasion value £1 million, she insists {that a} good occasion is extra about letting your ‘creativeness sparkle’ than spending massive bucks. Inventiveness is extra vital mid-pandemic — after we’re extra more likely to be internet hosting al fresco and sticking near residence.

Here, she shares her secrets and techniques for bringing A-list glamour to any occasion . . .

FOOD TO THRILL GUESTS

Serena urges occasion hosts to remain out of the kitchen throughout the occasion by making ready easy meals beforehand

Aim to offer easy, elegant meals which may be ready earlier than your company arrive.

‘They’re right here to see you,’ says Serena,

‘so do not spend your complete time cooped up within the kitchen.’ She provides: ‘Sea bass is a favorite in Ibiza.

If you might be cooking your self, ceviche [raw fish cured in citrus juices] is implausible as it may be ready prematurely. For a white theme, suppose desserts with white icing or creamy panna cotta for dessert.’

Mediterranean-style tapas is an efficient choice: prawns with garlic, Spanish meatballs, padrón peppers, tortillas, patatas bravas, olives, almonds and salad. Serena says: ‘This is comparatively cheap.’

For dessert, she says the Spanish love cheesecake with fruit coulis.

CLEVER DECOR TO MAKE YOUR GET-TOGETHER THE GO-TO EVENT

Clever ornament is the important thing to giving the impression that you’ve got gone the additional mile.

‘It’s all a part of making company really feel particular,’ says Serena. ‘You needn’t break the financial institution. Even the smallest touches could make a huge impact.’

For a calming vibe, she suggests dotting white candles across the backyard in lanterns or tea lights.

Serena suggests candles aplenty to offer a luxurious really feel, with scented candles positioned within the cloakroom

‘Good sources are Ikea, Amazon, the native pound store or the backyard centre,’ says Serena. ‘Keep scented candles for a luxurious contact within the cloakroom.’

Strings of low cost festoon bulbs additionally look fairly.

Flowers are a function of her most high-profile occasions: ‘If price range permits, go for calla lilies in stylish, tall vases for a white theme,’ she says. ‘If not, bunches of white balloons will give the identical impact, both on the entrance or at every finish of the eating desk, in corners, off chairs.’

For a price range injection of color, Serena suggests adorning your desk with bowls of fruit. Lemons specifically are evocative of Ibiza.

Vases of recent rosemary and thyme additionally work nicely, emitting a stunning scent on a summer time night.

‘Coloured candles in various heights and sizes, or hibiscus flowers in terracotta pots work nicely for a extra vibrant set-up. If on a smaller price range, grasp brightly colored streamers from chairs or bushes.’

Think about all of the senses once you embellish. Serena suggests a cheap wind chime (you’ll find good ones on the backyard centre) with its great dreamy sound for a bohemian really feel.

And do not trouble with costly further seating or ruining your good chairs.

‘Think cushions and seagrass rugs you could scatter spherical your backyard, even any classic furnishings you might need inside your private home.

‘Use straw and sisal [available cheaply in bulk online] to embellish placements or tie on the again of chairs. If you do not have a proper desk, low espresso tables work with scattered cushions on the grass. Cascading flowers or succulents (these final for ever, so you possibly can hold them after the occasion) additionally add a pleasant contact.’

If your backyard is large enough attempt to create completely different zones: reception/drinks space, eating desk or buffet/snacks space and dancing space.

‘My high tip is place the bar subsequent to the dance ground as folks congregate on the bar, which makes the house subsequent to it appear vigorous and full.’

You can also desire a ‘sit tender’ spot for the top of the night — scatter giant cushions on the grass with rugs and cosy blankets.

BIG DREAMS AND GREAT THEMES

Serena claims that having a celebration theme will make your occasion simpler to plan

You might imagine having a theme to your occasion solely makes life harder, however Serena says the other is true.

‘A theme turns into a focus to which all components of the occasion hyperlink — which makes your planning a lot simpler,’ she provides.

‘The very first thing I do is write down the theme, and that sparks concepts for meals, music, drinks, ornament and leisure.’

Take the extravagant Cirque Du Freak occasion she created in 2015: ‘We projected footage from 1920s circuses across the occasion and the workers all wore circus uniforms.’ For a Spanish theme for designer Riccardo Tisci, even the bar workers, tray holders and busboys have been an important ornamental aspect.

‘We have been very strict about the way in which they seemed: male solely, clean-shaven, good-looking,’ she says. Serena and her workforce forged each one, noting shirt sizes, peak and weight.

‘A white occasion could be very now in Ibiza,’ says Serena. ‘It works nicely for a particular birthday or the night time earlier than a marriage.’

Invitations are vital to a theme, she says: ‘Paperless submit [paperlesspost.com] is a superb device as you possibly can design the invitations totally free and ship them by electronic mail.

‘But if you wish to ship them by means of the submit, my favorite is Wren Press [wrenpress.co.uk].’

Serena suggests you ask company to decorate the half. ‘Tell them the perfect dressed shall be awarded with champagne,’ she says.

DRINKS TO ADD A LITTLE SPARKLE

Serena tells occasion hosts to arrange a bar in order that company could make their very own drinks

Cocktails or champagne are a great way to kick off your occasion.

‘I’m not an enormous bubbles drinker so I all the time serve cocktails on arrival,’ says Serena. ‘That mentioned, champagne like Pol Roger — or, when you’re on a price range, cava and prosecco — does get a celebration began. Of the cavas, I really like Freixenet [around £10].’

If you are feeling prosecco has misplaced its sparkle, Serena recommends sangria made with cava, or the minty cocktails caipiroskas and caipirinhas: ‘Lots of recent mint offers a stunning recent style.’

Use any rectangular desk to create a bar, and refill on glasses, bottles, corkscrews, shakers and herbs for garnish — then company can combine their very own drinks in a while.

As for the good spirit of the summer time? Undoubtedly mezcal.

Serena says: ‘Mezcal is a purer type of tequila that’s smokier in style. It’s good served as a Mezcal Mule, with ginger ale and lime.’

Her favorite is a paloma (tequila, grapefruit juice, soda and lime juice).

For non-drinkers, strive elderflower cordial with mint.