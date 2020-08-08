Spotify CEO sparks outrage, Taylor Swift units one other document

Plus, an unlikely icon goes viral

Our high story this week, Spotify CEO Daniel Eck sparked controversy within the music trade with feedback made throughout an interview with the web publication “Music Ally.”

In defending artists’ skill to reside off of Streaming earnings, Eck mentioned, “There is a narrative fallacy here, combined with the fact that, obviously, some artists that used to do well in the past may not do well in this future landscape, where you can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough.”

Artists and followers reacted to the billionaire CEO’s feedback with outrage. Matt and TMU founder Buddy Iahn analyze.

Speaking of Spotify, Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are teaming up with viral pop trio Avenue Beat for a pair of Spotify Singles together with a recent tackle the Harry Styles’ hit “Watermelon Sugar,” and Maddie & Tae’s “Everywhere I’m Goin’” off the duo’s present album The Way it Feels.

Commencing this weekend, The Who, in collaboration with YouTube will launch a six week celebration of their unbelievable reside performances. The weekly sequence entitled Join Together @ Home on the band’s official YouTube channel begins tonight, Saturday, August eighth at 6 pm UK/1 pm ET. Each featurette — accessible digitally for the primary time — will seem as a YouTube Premiere, streaming reside. The broadcasts will even function hardly ever seen footage, mini movies and particular display footage. The occasion will culminate with a stream of a beforehand unreleased present.

Taylor Swift’s spectacular run final week continued this week with Billboard’s Hot 100 chart announcement. Folklore, her 5 star album, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week and her single “Cardigan” lands at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making her the one artist in historical past to concurrently debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and the Billboard Hot 100.

Tom Petty’s Estate has launched one other demo from the Wildflowers session referred to as “There Goes Angela (Dream Away).” The demo is a part of the long-anticipated launch of Wildflowers – All The Rest.

Lady Gaga has launched a chat present on Apple Music. The inspiration for Gaga’s hyperactive No. 1 album Chromatica got here from one magical place: the dance flooring. Now, each Friday, on her model new present Gaga Radio, she honors the larger-than-life style of dance music by talking with the DJs, divas, and producers who impressed her and who helped convey her dance album Chromatica to life. And every episode will embody an unique DJ combine from one among Gaga’s company.

Sammy Hagar is hitting the stage for the primary time because the pandemic. LOPen Charity Events and the Mawaka Foundation have introduced “Rockin Fore the Kids” to happen on Friday, September 18th on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Hagar will headline the occasion with a particular efficiency to boost funds for youngsters and their households combating most cancers in Northeast Ohio, in addition to elevating funds for MusiCares and native meals banks. The drive has raised over $three million for the hospital up to now 18 years. Only a choose variety of tickets to be offered this yr. The occasion can be produced outdoor and observe all COVID-19 tips.

And lastly, a rustic legend goes viral on a platform for Gen Z’ers. As we informed you final week, nation music icon Randy Travis launched “Fool’s Love Affair,” a 35 yr outdated recording that was by no means heard earlier than. The track shortly reached over a million streams on digital platforms. This week, the music legend joined the viral app TikTok and achieved 4 million views on his first video in lower than two days.

