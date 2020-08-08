Stars turning 30 in 2020

By
Amanda
-
0
1


Join Wonderwall.com as we wish a happy birthday to all the stars who are turning dirty 30 in 2020… starting with this famous face. Jennifer Lawrence will turn the big 3-0 on Aug. 15! Keep reading to see more Hollywood stars born in 1990…




Liam Hemsworth turned the big 3-0 on Jan. 13. The Australian actor celebrated his birthday in Byron Bay, Australia, with his family and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks.




We hope Emma Watson invited her old “Harry Potter” gang to a Zoom chat to celebrate her 30th birthday on April 15.




Not only did Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd released his long-awaited fourth studio album in March, but the “Starboy” singer (real name: Abel Tesfaye) turned 30 the month before! He blew out his candles on Feb. 16.




On April 9, “Twilight” alum Kristen Stewart turned the big 3-0. Unfortunately, she’s had a few flops ahead of her big day, including 2019’s “Charlie’s Angels” and January 2020’s “Underwater,” which was met with negative reviews. Hopefully, her next film, “Happiest Season” — which debuts on Nov. 25 — will turn her luck around!




A royal birthday! Britain’s Princess Eugenie turned 30 on March 23.




We had to double check the dates to be certain that actress Sarah Hyland is actually entering her 30s on Nov. 24. The youthful star’s longtime show, “Modern Family,” aired its final episode on April 8. Next up for her? Tying the knot with Wells Adams!




“Modern Love” star Dev Patel has 30 reasons to celebrate in 2020! Dev left his twenties behind on April 23.




This summer, Margot Robbie will celebrate with a birthday bash! The “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn” actress marked her 30th birthday on July 2.




Grammy-winning country music star Maren Morris entered her flirty 30s on April 10. She’s already had a big year — she welcomed her first child, son Hayes, with her singer-songwriter hubby, Ryan Hurd, on March 23.




Golden Globe-winning British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a father of two and stepdad of two, celebrated his 30th birthday on June 13 with filmmaker wife Sam Taylor-Johnson by his side.




“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan left her 20s behind on July 12. At the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the actress won big — she, along with her castmates on the Amazon Prime Video series, took home the prize for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.




“It” franchise star Bill Skarsgard blew out 30 candles on Aug. 9. The Swedish actor’s latest film, “Nine Days,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.




Australian rapper Iggy Azalea celebrated her dirty 30 on June 7.




On April 22, rapper-actor Machine Gun Kelly turned 30. The music star appears in a few movies in 2020: “Big Time Adolescence” with “Saturday Night Live” star and close friend Pete Davidson and the comedy “Ray Jr’s Rent Due.”




How is it possible that the adorable little boy from “Love Actually” is turning 30?! Thomas Brodie-Sangster celebrated his big day on May 16.




“Magic Mike” star Alex Pettyfer celebrated the big 3-0 on April 10. We’ll next get to see the actor, who proposed to model Toni Garrn in late 2019, on the big screen in the thriller “Collection.”




“The Flash” star Grant Gustin turned 30 on Jan. 14. Grant is set to star in the upcoming musical “Imagination.”




Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA turns 30 on Nov. 8. In the meantime, we’re waiting on the release of her second studio album!




Chris Colfer is definitely all grown up now after playing high schooler Kurt Hummel on “Glee.” He turned 30 on May 27.




Baby-faced “Girlboss” and “For the People” actress Britt Robertson turned 30 on April 18. Britt’s latest film is the drama “I Still Believe,” which hit theaters on March 13 and co-starred “Riverdale” actor KJ Apa.




Grammy-nominated rapper Soulja Boy, who rose to fame in 2007 with the hit “Crank That,” had a 30th birthday on July 28.




Former “Reign” star Adelaide Kane turned 30 on Aug. 9.




British singer-actress Rita Ora celebrates her 30th birthday on Nov. 26. We’ll see her in the forthcoming film “Twist.”




On March 2, Grammy-nominated country music star Luke Combs turned 30!




Irish musician Hozier, who’s given us songs like “Take Me to Church” and “Someone New,” celebrated the big 3-0 on March 17.




Oscar nominee Keisha Castle-Hughes, who made her big screen debut in 2002’s “Whale Rider,” blew out 30 candles on March 24. The “Game of Thrones” alum is now one of the stars of the new CBS drama series “FBI: Most Wanted.”




Jonathan Lipnicki, who played the little boy in “Jerry Maguire” opposite Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger, is all grown up now: He turns 30 on Oct. 22.




Season 8 “American Idol” fan favorite David Archuleta, who finished in seventh place on the music competition series, is all grown up and turning 30 on Dec. 28.




R&B and reggae-fusion music star Sean Kingston turned 30 on Feb. 3.




Daveigh Chase, who played the child antagonist in the horror film “The Ring,” turned 30 on July 24.




Pop star JoJo celebrates her 30th birthday on Dec. 20. At the 2020 Grammys, the singer-songwriter celebrated a major milestone — she won the award for best R&B song for the track “Say So” with PJ Morton!




“Zoey 101” alum Christopher Massey turns 30 on Jan. 26.




“Gilmore Girls” and “The Comeback” alum Vanessa Marano turns 30 on Halloween!




“Moonlight” star Trevante Rhodes turned 30 on Feb. 10. Although we haven’t seen Trevante in anything since 2018’s “Bird Box,” he’s set to appear on the big screen in the forthcoming biopic “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”




James Maslow, a former Big Time Rush member who also starred on the music group’s eponymous TV show, turned 30 on July 16.




