Taylor Swift battle is ‘David vs Goliath’ says Fontaines DC frontman



‘It’s David vs Goliath’: Fontaines DC might bag their first UK primary album (Picture: Richard Dumas/Getty)

Irish post-punk band Fontaines DC have discovered themselves on the cusp of touchdown their first ever UK primary album with A Hero’s Death amid a chart battle with Taylor Swift’s Folklore.

The Mercury-nominated band had been on the right track to knock Taylor from the #1 spot on Monday.

Her UK label EMI has since introduced that the bodily CD model of Folklore – the most important promoting album of the yr to this point – could be launched early on August 4, placing her in direct competitors with the five-member band.

Up till now A Hero’s Death was main the cost within the album chart with Taylor at quantity three.

Now much more persons are paying attention to Fontaines D.C., and frontman Grian Chatten is having fun with this second in time – though he does really feel it’s a ‘David vs Goliath’ state of affairs.

He informed Metro.co.uk: ‘It was form of like a bizarre sense of being flattered as a result of the concept that an enormous company is afraid of shedding face to a bunch of lads from Dublin is hilarious to me.

‘I mean it’s nothing to do with Taylor, clearly, you understand, she has completely nothing to do with it. I really like Taylor Swift, however it’s simply the business round her, the massive company round her.



Taylor Swift’s Folklore CD is arriving early for followers (Picture: REX)

‘It’s only a traditional case of people that have all of it however contentment, you understand?’

While followers of the group have taken problem with the change in launch date from Taylor’s camp, Grian hasn’t been trying on the response ‘for my own mental health’.

However he’s maintaining one eye on the ball.

‘People are sharing articles about it and stuff like that. It’s fairly good, and on the similar time it’s a bit scary to abruptly characterize some individuals. You know, David versus Goliath.



The group’s sophomore album might be their first UK primary album (Picture: Ellius Grace)

‘That move her label just made, bringing forward the physical release, that’s lastly received me engaged – to the diploma that I need.

‘I would just absolutely love to be swanning about the place laughing on Friday with a number one with all my friends and my fiance.’

Describing Fontaines DC as ‘rock and roll with heavy influence from Ireland’s cultural historical past’, the singer feels the present pandemic has helped individuals to attach with their music.

‘I think it’s the honesty however there’s a terrific sense of hope about our music,’ he defined ‘and overcoming obstacles that may lie within or without us. And at a time like this it strikes a chord.’

So the place will Grian be on Friday when the UK charts shut and we’ve a winner, of types?

‘I’m going to be having a barbecue with my associates and my fiance and my managers,’ he informed us, ‘and we’re going to have fun and we’re going to have enjoyable. No matter what occurs.’

Food is at all times a sensible choice. We approve – not that Grian would care.

A Hero’s Death is out now.

