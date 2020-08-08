Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Shared Photo of Their Secret Utah Vacation

Taylor Swift’s British actor boyfriend of over three years, Joe Alwyn, is not the sort to disclose a lot about their life collectively, particularly on social media. But he gave the world a small glimpse on the Utah trip they only took collectively on his Instagram on August 6, posting a shot of him, presumably taken by Swift, climbing within the mountains.

“⛰,” he captioned it merely, disabling feedback. A supply related the dots to E!, confirming that Swift and Alwyn spent a couple of days in Utah earlier than heading west to Los Angeles, the place Swift has one in every of her houses. “Taylor has been based mostly in Nashville, however she simply went to Park City, Utah for a couple of days with Joe,” the supply informed the outlet. “They’re again in LA.”

The trip shot comes across the similar time Swift launched the ultimate bonus observe from her new album folklore, “the lakes.” It’s solely out there on deluxe bodily editions of folklore, however the music’s lyrics, posted on-line, appear to be about how Swift envisions her future together with her “muse,” Alwyn, by her aspect (“I’m setting off, however not with out my muse / No, not with out you”). News of the journey additionally confirms that Swift and Alwyn are nonetheless very a lot collectively and that the breakup songs on folklore actually weren’t about their relationship.

Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ Deluxe Album

Swift and Alwyn have been collectively for nearly 4 years now; they first started relationship in fall 2016. Alwyn has made a degree to not speak about Swift in interviews. In January 2019, he took offense on the two being known as “unusually non-public” for holding their relationship underneath the wraps.

Alwyn was requested whether or not he feels he has needed to struggle extra for his privateness now, given his Mr. Taylor Swift standing by Mr. Porter’s The Journal journal. “I don’t think more than anyone else,” he said. “I don’t think anyone you meet on the streets would just spill their guts out to you, therefore why should I? And then that is defined as being ‘strangely private’. Fine. But I don’t think it is. I think it’s normal.”

Swift defined to The Guardian final August why she chooses to not speak about Alwyn in interviews. “I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she stated with amusing. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it—but it’s just that it goes out into the world. That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable.”

