Thalía, David Guetta and Sofía Reyes current Human X as a philanthropic initiative

Thalía, David Guetta, Sofía Reyes and Manuel Turizo current “Pa ‘la cultura”, the primary track of the Human (X) philanthropic initiative, for which additionally they invited Zion & Lennox, Lalo Ebratt, Maejor, De La Ghetto and Abraham Mateo .



« I’m very grateful that each one these unbelievable artists are within the track, » Guetta mentioned on Friday in a video convention accompanied by many of the performers of the track.

“All artists have introduced their world, that for me could be very particular and fascinating. All the artists have their type and produce their world on this track, that’s tremendous sturdy, « added the French DJ in Spanish, whereas highlighting that due to his Cuban girlfriend he has change into extra of a specialist in Latin tradition.



The total proceeds raised by the track launched on Thursday will go to NDLON (National Day Laborer Organizing Network), a corporation that seeks to assist immigrant communities which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by way of the Fund for NDLON’s Immigrant Workers’ Rights Safety Network.

« With union and supporting a corporation so that individuals, our immigrants who’re going by way of issues attributable to COVID-19 can have assist, that’s the most, » mentioned Thalía, who in the course of the convention was sitting subsequent to Reyes. « There is loads of oppression, loads of darkness on the earth at this second, let’s be the sunshine, let’s be the change. »



The video for the track is about to be launched and was filmed with every artist in numerous cities. The theme seeks to offer the distinctive contact of every of these concerned with a contagious rhythm whereas representing their nation: Zion & Lennox from Puerto Rico, Thalia and Reyes from Mexico, Turizo and Lalo Ebratt from Colombia, Maejor and De La Ghetto from the United States, Abraham Mateo from Spain and Guetta from France.

« For me the track is sort of a musical world map, it sounds world, » mentioned Mateo. « I feel that artists have an obligation to make this world a bit of bit higher by way of our music and with this track I feel we’re going to obtain some tremendous optimistic issues. »



The Human (X) initiative was co-founded by Lex Borrero of NEON16 and Tainy in affiliation with Tommy Mottola and Charlie Guerrero of content material company MITH Media. In the longer term they hope to launch different supplies.