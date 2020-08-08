The A-list star serving to Jen change into a mum

She shared a candy snap with former Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox to Instagram final week, at a socially distanced gathering for pal Sandra Bullock’s 56th birthday.

Posing along with her good friend Sandra in comfortable quarantine garments, Jennifer Ansiton gushed, “Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love. Happy birthday Sandy. We love you!!!”

Jen and Sandra just lately reunited ©Instagram / jenniferaniston

And sources say the twice-divorced actress – who’s been single since her 2018 break up from actor Justin Theroux – welcomed the chance to debate adoption plans with single mum Sandra. The Oscar winner was the identical age as 51-year-old Jen when she adopted daughter Laila, now eight, in 2015, 4 years after bringing residence son Louis, ten.

The supply says, “Jen wanted to make the most of the rare opportunity of everyone being free to meet up amid the continued lockdown in LA. She instigated the celebration, which Sandra really appreciated – especially when she arrived with a chocolate cake from her favourite bakery!

“After catching up on their news, the conversation naturally progressed on to Sandra’s two children, which prompted Jen to ask more questions around the adoption and the various stages after bringing the baby home.”

Jen and Sandra collectively earlier this 12 months ©Getty Images

Closer has beforehand reported how Jen was pushing via with the adoption course of, with the help of her ex, Brad Pitt, who has a wealth of expertise as a co-parent of six youngsters with ex-wife Angelia Jolie. Three of Brad’s children – Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and 15-year-old Zahara – are adopted.

But the friendship reportedly cooled following the rising bond between Brad and his ex-wife as they help their youngsters, and Jen is alleged to have been leaning extra on her girlfriends for help.

Brad and Jen earlier this 12 months ©Getty Images

The supply reveals, “Sandra’s been quietly encouraging her to press on, talking her through the emotional and practical side of things, and generally being there to advise. With two young children, Sandra has been through the process much more recently and is embracing motherhood in later life. It’s helped give Jen a fresh perspective, especially as a single parent.

“Sandra told her it would be hard work and challenging and said there’d be some huge changes, but insisted she had zero regrets and, if anything, was happy she chose to do it later in life as the timing was so right. Seeing how happy she is being a mum made Jen really excited for the future.”

Jen on the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this 12 months ©Getty Images

Sandra – who’s been courting 54-year-old photographer Bryan Randall since 2015 – started the method of adopting her son Louis in 2010 whereas married to TV host Jessie James, 51. But earlier than she might go public with the completely satisfied information, her marriage to Jessie imploded amid a number of stories he had cheated, with Sandra submitting for divorce and deciding to lift Louis as a single mum.

Opening up about being thrust into single parenthood, The Blind Side star mentioned, “I felt ‘less than’. I felt I’m not the complete package. And then I realised… this is the complete package,” including, “I had no idea what love felt like until I had kids.”

And insiders say Jen’s Friends clique– Lisa, 56, who’s mum to Julian, 22, and Courteney, 56, whose daughter Coco, 16, Jen is godmother to – have been equally supportive of her plans to go it alone.

The supply says, “Jen’s understandably anxious, but her pals have all vowed to be there for her in any way they can, offering parenting tips, suggesting things to do to keep kids entertained and promising to only ever be a phone call away.”

Earlier this 12 months, Jen – who was launched to Sandra by her ex, Tate Donovan, greater than 20 years in the past – confessed she positively sees youngsters in her future after she was interviewed by Sandra for {a magazine}, telling her pal that within the “joyous” snapshot “I hear laughter, I see kids running.”

And sources near the actress – who’s a long-time supporter of the Casa Hogar Sion orphanage in Mexico, which she was noticed visiting earlier this 12 months amid stories she’d set her coronary heart on bringing residence a bit woman – insist she’s able to pursue her dream.

The supply provides, “After her heart-to-heart with Sandra, she feels confident she has what it takes to become a mother. And after watching Sandra’s journey, she knows she can do it.”

Read extra juicy celeb tales on this week’s Closer journal – out now.