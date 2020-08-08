the macabre and chilling passion she practiced throughout her teenage years

At 45, Angelina Jolie is lastly at peace with herself. In an interview with the Daily Mail, a childhood buddy of the actress has certainly made stunning revelations, revealing that the latter was very early drawn to dying and illicit substances.

Become a loyal mom to her six youngsters, Angelina Jolie went via a macabre interval throughout her teenage years. While she self-mutilated for a few years, she was additionally fascinated by dying. At the age of 14, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife had even taken embalming classes and often took the pose in entrance of cemeteries. In an interview with the Daily Mail, a childhood buddy of the actress, who most popular to stay nameless, mentioned: “Angelina was the type obsessed with suicide and the dark.“The young woman continues:” We have been celebrating. We drank, smoked weed, and took acid. We wearing black and thought we have been anarchists. We didn’t need to drive good automobiles and we stood up for individuals who have been bullied in class. “



If Angelina Jolie is right this moment one of many best actresses of her era, she had certainly severely thought-about turning into a funeral director. In an interview broadcast on CBS in 2011, she revealed that the dying of her grandfather had been the set off for her: “It could appear very unusual, eccentric and a sinister factor to do, however once I misplaced my huge -father, I hated his funeral. The approach somebody dies, the way in which the household offers with it and what dying is all needs to be handled differently. If I hadn’t been an actress, that’s what I’d have finished with my life. “

An advanced childhood

In an interview given to the American website Radar Online six years in the past, it was the previous nanny of the star, Cis Rundle, who had confided how the latter was not pleased: “She was a wild child. She loved the pain and willingly put her fingers in hot wax for example. In high school, she was abused by other students. “Destitute, Cis Rundle continued:” Once I took her to the hospital. She was in her anorexic section. It all labored out, however Marcheline was actually scared, as a result of she wasn’t consuming anymore. “While Angelina Jolie managed to get rid of her demons, the latter added:”I used to be with them for Eight years, daily of my life. I cherish each second spent along with her. I’m so happy with her.“

