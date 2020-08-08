The Masked Singer decide Jackie ‘O’ Henderson hints that Zac Efron goes to seem on the present

Hollywood actor Zac Efron has been quietly dwelling in Byron Bay for the previous few months to flee the Covid-19 pandemic within the United States.

And now rumours are swirling he’s set to seem on The Masked Singer Australia, which is at the moment being filmed in Melbourne.

Adding gasoline to the hearth, decide Jackie ‘O’ Henderson has hinted that the 32-year-old heartthrob may certainly be one of many well-known faces beneath the masks.

Under the masks: The Masked Singer decide Jackie ‘O’ Henderson (left) has hinted that Zac Efron might be one of many well-known faces beneath the masks as he’s at the moment based mostly in Australia

‘All I do know is that, due to the pandemic, we gained’t have any worldwide stars on the present – except they’re already in Australia,’ the 45-year-old radio presenter instructed WHO journal.

‘I imply, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are right here, proper? So is Zac Efron. So you by no means know who may flip up.’

Given that he’s at the moment based mostly in Australia and he has a singing background, having appeared in Hairspray and High School Musical, Zac would little question be a shoe in for a spot on the hit sequence.

What’s extra, Channel 10 added to hypothesis that Zac might be showing on the sequence, hinting {that a} ‘Hollywood star’ is one among singers within the newest trailer.

This would not be Zac’s first foray into actuality TV, as he not too long ago filmed a sequence titled Killing Zac Efron, which noticed him discover the jungles of Papua New Guinea.

And final month it was rumoured that the Baywatch star is in talks prime seem on the Australian model of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, which is being filmed regionally subsequent 12 months for the primary time after COVID-19 journey restrictions dominated out manufacturing in South Africa.

However, a spokesperson for Zac revealed in July that his prolonged keep in Australia wasn’t associated to any movie or tv function.

‘He isn’t there for work,’ they instructed The Daily Telegraph final month, confirming that he was within the nation solely for private causes.

Sounds like followers will simply have to attend and see if he’s beneath one of many masks.

The Masked Singer begins August 10 on Channel 10.