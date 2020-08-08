The Masked Singer’s Jackie O spills on Lindsay Lohan’s shock exit







Jackie O admits she has an “insane” schedule juggling her Masked Singer position together with her KIIS FM radio gig.

In addition to internet hosting The Kyle and Jackie O breakfast present on KIIS FM in Sydney from 6am every day, Jackie O is returning for the second season of hit sequence The Masked Singer.

The present has been a smash throughout the globe – and it was no completely different when it aired for the primary time right here in 2019. Cody Simpson – wearing a robotic costume – gained final yr.

Jackie says that celebs are clamouring to decorate up and sing on the present this time round.

“It’s crazy. People who were at the top of our list in 2019, but said no, have said yes now I’m told,” she says. “I think we’re going to hear – and see – some big names.”







“She’s so upset that she couldn’t make it again to Australia, but it surely simply wasn’t attainable,” Jackie O says of Lindsay Lohan.

Do you will have any concept or are you given hints about who is likely to be within the costumes?

Absolutely none! All I do know is that, due to the pandemic, we gained’t have any worldwide stars on the present – until they’re already in Australia. I imply, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are right here, proper? So is Zac Efron. So you by no means know who may flip up.

Have you talked to Lindsay Lohan in any respect about not with the ability to return?

Yes, we’ve stayed in contact after she was on the panel final yr. She’s so upset that she couldn’t make it again to Australia, but it surely simply wasn’t attainable. I do know she’ll attempt to watch it from her house. I liked what she dropped at the present final yr.

We’ll actually miss her vitality and her loopy guesses. A whole lot of her guesswork obtained minimize from the episodes final yr. So myself, Hughesy or Dannii Minogue would typically be like, “Um, Lindsay, no, I don’t think Lady Gaga has come to Australia to dress up as a prawn on The Masked Singer.” Saying that, comic Urzila Carlson is becoming a member of us this yr and she or he’s hilarious.







Pictured from left: The Masked Singer’s Dannii Minogue, Urzila Carlson, Osher Gunsberg, Dave Hughes and Jackie “O” Hendeson.

Did you understand her in any respect?

I’ve interviewed her on the radio and I comply with her on Instagram. I’m an enormous fan. I feel she’ll convey one thing completely different to the present as a result of she’s so heat and humorous. We’ve all fallen in love together with her on set.

Is there any probability, do you suppose, that your radio mate Kyle Sandilands might seem on the present?

I feel it might be very exhausting for him to cover it from me, however you by no means know. I’d say in all probability not, although.







Jackie O has been separated from her daughter Kitty in Sydney whereas she movies in Melbourne.

You’ve needed to relocate to Melbourne for filming. How exhausting was it leaving your daughter Kitty at house in Sydney?

My day by day schedule is fairly gruelling proper now however by far the toughest factor for me was leaving Kitty at house. I’ve solely been away from her for every week on the most, and this time I’ll be away for 3 and a half weeks. It was the one factor that made me not sure about going forward with doing the present once more as a result of, as soon as coronavirus worsened in Melbourne, I knew she wouldn’t be capable of come down for weekends. I’m gutted – and she or he is just too, as a result of final yr she was on set and she or he liked the present. She turned associates with Dannii’s son Ethan and so they’d hang around.

Did you think about pulling out of filming?

I used to be not sure about going forward, however then we’ve obtained FaceTime and Zoom and all these issues. We discuss a number of instances a day and she or he’s completely advantageous – however I’m gutted that I’ll be away for therefore lengthy.







“He is so scorching!” Jackie O says of The Bachelor’s Locky Gilbert (pictured).

Channel Ten

When you’re not working, how are you passing your time whereas in Melbourne?

I subscribe to each service there’s. Netflix, Stan, Prime, hayu – you identify it, I’ve obtained it. I don’t wish to take into consideration what all of them add as much as every month! I’m hooked on all of the Real Housewives franchises. I’ve simply began watching Suits from the start and I’m additionally loving Bachelor in Paradise, and I can’t look ahead to The Bachelor to start out. I faux it’s as a result of I have to learn about them for work.

What do you consider Locky Gilbert because the Bachelor?

He is so scorching! He’s a very nice man, too. I feel he’ll be a terrific Bachelor. With Bachelor and The Masked Singer, there’s some actually enjoyable TV forward – and all of us want a bit of distraction proper now.

The Masked Singer premieres Mon., Aug. 10 at 7.30pm on Ten.