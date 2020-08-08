The well-known individuals who have lived in Bournemouth and Poole

From the fabulous shores to the busy city centre and gorgeous countryside, Bournemouth and Poole has been house to a stunning variety of celebrities.

These TV personalities, musicians, actors and sporting stars are among the many most well-known faces to have lived in our city:

Christian Bale

Christian Bale (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Oscar successful actor and star of The Dark Knight and American Psycho attended Bournemouth School till he left on the age of 16.

After his mother and father divorce his mom and sister stayed in Bournemouth whereas Bale moved to LA along with his father.

He earned a fame as a technique actor after he misplaced 63 kilos for his function in The Machinist and has been not too long ago nominated for his second Oscar for his main function in American Hustle.

Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp(Ian West/PA)

Retired midfielder and Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp attended Twynham School in Christchurch.

Speaking to the Bournemouth Daily Echo again in 2016, Jamie mentioned: “Twynham was a stunning faculty however I had the eye span of a gnat when it got here to educational research.

“But I had two academics, Mr Jackson and Mr Broadwell, who had been as massive a assist as anybody in my profession and it’s solely now I realise it.

“We’d spend hours enjoying badminton and plenty of different sports activities that helped me with my sharpness and my toes and I liked it.”

Redknapp began his skilled profession on the age of 16 at AFC Bournemouth, he made 13 appearances for the membership earlier than attracting the eye of Liverpool.

He gained 17 England caps between and has a home in Branksome Park which he shares along with his spouse Louise.

Millie Bobby Brown

(Ian West/PA)

The 16 yr previous actress, Millie Bobby Brown, is well-known for her function as Eleven within the hit Netflix collection Stranger Things.

After being born in Marbella her household moved to Bournemouth when she was round 4 years previous. However the household did not keep within the space for very lengthy as 4 years later, when Brown was eight, they moved to Windermere in Florida.

Brown comes to go to the city sometimes, not too long ago posting an image of instagram of herself on Bournemouth Pier.

Amanda Holden

Best identified for her function as a choose on the ITV expertise present, Britain’s Got Talent, Amanda Holden has additionally starred in Wild at Heart and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Theatre Award for her title efficiency in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

Holden moved to Bournemouth on the age of 16 and studied drama at Bournemouth and Poole College.

Speaking to the Daily Echo in 2013, she spoke about her life in Bournemouth, the place she moved aged 16, dwelling along with her mother and father of their Alum Chine visitor home and learning on Bournemouth and Poole College’s Jellicoe Theatre course.

“It is lovely to be back, I have so much history here,” she mentioned.

“When my mum and pa moved right here I didn’t know what we had been doing, however it’s the place I began studying my craft.

“I have some really, really happy memories from here.”

Tony Hancock

Tony Hancock is one in every of Britain’s best-known comedians and actors was introduced up in Bournemouth the place his father labored as an entertainer on the Railway Hotel in Holdenhurst Road.

Hancock attended Durlston Court School in New Milton, however left faculty at 15. His common present Hancock’s Half Hour is now a British comedy traditional.

Tony Hancock: his life in Bournemouth

J.R.R Tolkien

The legendary creator of Middle Earth and The Lord of The Rings spent the ultimate a part of his life in Bournemouth accompanied by his spouse Edith.

He had beforehand come on vacation to the seaside city each summer season for 30 years, all the time staying in the identical room on the Hotel Miramar.

He lived in a home off Branksome Chine from the 1960s till his dying in 1973.

Read extra: JRR Tolkien’s hearth attracts £50okay bid on eBay

Zoot Money

George Bruno “Zoot” Money is a vocalist, keyboardist and bandleader.

Money is greatest identified for his enjoying of the Hammond organ and affiliation along with his Big Roll Band. He took his stage title ‘Zoot’ from Zoot Sims after seeing him in live performance.

Inspired by Jerry Lee Lewis and Ray Charles, he was drawn to rock and roll music and have become a number one mild within the vibrant music scene of Bournemouth and Soho through the 1960s. He can nonetheless be seen enjoying reside live shows throughout the nation and has not too long ago performed on the Jazz Cafe in Sandbanks.

Here’s another well-known individuals from Bournemouth