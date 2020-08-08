‘The Witcher’ Set Photos Show Off Netflix’s Coronavirus Safety Measures

New images from Netflix’s The Witcher reveal how the streaming service is defending solid and crew from the continuing pandemic.

After manufacturing on Henry Cavill’s The Witcher was stalled because of the ongoing pandemic, work has lastly resumed within the United Kingdom. New set images from showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich exhibit how Netflix has carried out security measures so the solid and crew can all work safely with out doubtlessly catching the virus. Cavill himself just lately opened up concerning the criticisms of the present, explaining that they assist him get the character nearer to the unique books.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich revealed the brand new set images from Netflix’s The Witcher with an cute anecdote. She defined that when answering a video name from her son, he didn’t comprehend it was her due to the face defend and masks she was sporting on set. Hopefully with these preventative measures in place, the collection will be capable of proceed manufacturing with no hitch and The Witcher will arrive on the streaming service sooner reasonably than later. The second photograph reveals the showrunner watching a monitor with director Stephen D. Surjik with a display screen in between the pair. Take a take a look at the set images under.

I answered a FaceTime name on set from my seven yr outdated on this PPE. He very politely mentioned, “Hi, can I speak to Mommy please?” pic.twitter.com/nTygJZdg3H — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) August 6, 2020

It’s our fourth present collectively, and the farthest we have ever sat aside, however @SSurjik and I are prepared to do that. https://t.co/9Qh4xaDvMY — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) August 6, 2020

Are you excited to see Netflix’s The Witcher season two? Do you assume manufacturing ought to’ve waited longer earlier than restarting? Sound-off within the feedback under!

Here is the official synopsis for the primary season of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher:

Based on the best-selling fantasy collection, The Witcher is an epic story of destiny and household. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to seek out his place in a world the place individuals typically show extra depraved than beasts. But when future hurtles him towards a robust sorceress, and a younger princess with a harmful secret, the three should be taught to navigate the more and more unstable Continent collectively.

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as Ciri, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson as Eist, Adam Levy as Mousesack, MyAnna Buring as Aretuza, and Millie Brady as Princess Renfri, with Mimi Ndiweni and Therica Wilson-Read as novice sorcerers.

