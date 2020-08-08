These Bollywood Celebs Made Us Fall In Love With Handloom Sarees

On the event of National Handloom Day which was on August 7, Friday, individuals from all around the nation supported the #Vocal4Handmade trigger and embraced handloom style items. This day is noticed to recognise the exhausting work and immense contribution of the artisans and weavers of our nation. Not solely simply us, Bollywood celebrities who’re the highest style trendsetters of India, additionally urged individuals to embrace native handmade crafts. Priyanka Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty to Janhvi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and lots of extra celebrities took to their social media and posted beautiful photos sporting handloom sarees like true Indian divas.

Priyanka Chopra posted an image on her Instagram story wanting stunning in a mesmerising jamdani saree from Madhurya Creations. The saree options white blossom work throughout and there have been glossy purple borders to focus on the attractive color mixture.

Priyanka Chopra is wanting beautiful with a handloom saree

Ever stunning Karisma Kapoor additionally posted an image on her social media sporting a beautiful white silk saree from Raw Mango. The saree featured shiny golden zari embroideries within the borders and the physique had butti detailing throughout. Take a glance:

Similarly, attractive Shilpa Shetty confirmed her everlasting love for handloom sarees yesterday. You can see her clad in an alluring royal blue saree embellished with golden zari in zigzag stripes. Shilpa wrote, “On National Handloom Day right this moment, I salute all of the weavers who make hand woven clothes look so easy. I’m #VocalForHandmade, are you?”

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been an ideal inspiration for all of the millennials to embrace stylish ethnic put on, posted an image on her social media supporting National Handloom Day. She was sporting a beautiful white self-designed saree with a stunning purple border and zari detailing.

Taapsee Pannu appeared like a royal on her newest social media submit supporting the National Handloom Day. She was seen donning not one however two attractive sarees – one with woven detailing and the opposite with prints.

Like Bollywood divas, welcome handloom outfits into your wardrobe and help #Vocal4Handmade

