These Have Been Netflix’s 10 Most Popular Shows This Summer

launched its model new Top 10 characteristic earlier this yr, we lastly gained some perception into which exhibits have been performing one of the best (and which of them have been bombing) on the streaming platform. Since nearly each about each streaming entity retains their numbers below wraps, the Top 10 turned our first actual glimpse into the inner-workings of a significant streamer. We now have an concept of which exhibits Netflix goes after and which exhibits it chooses to resume.

And with summer season nicely underway, we’re seeing which exhibits have dominated the season to date. The summer season months happen between June 20 and September 20. So with the season about half over, I assumed it’d be enjoyable to look again and see which exhibits have dominated the Top 10 probably the most.

So right here they’re—the ten hottest exhibits on Netflix (to date) this summer season season.

Note: you may learn extra in regards to the Netflix level system right here.

10. The Office – 98 factors

The Office has had a wierd run on Netflix this yr. Over the course of 2020, the beloved collection has earned 219 factors—the 11th-most of any present. Yet, The Office has by no means been dominant. The present principally coasts on the decrease finish of the each day Top 10 lists, and has but to rank on a month-to-month prime ten checklist. But longevity is The Office’s pal, because the present has remained constantly fashionable sufficient to at all times be within the combine. And due to that, it’s formally the tenth-most fashionable present of this summer season season.

9. Shameless – 111 factors

Shameless has been on an absolute tear because it premiered on July 26, spending its first 5 days in first place on the Top 10 after which six extra days in second place. In simply 12 days, Shameless has virtually grow to be one of many 25 hottest exhibits of the Top 10 period.

8. Avatar: The Last Airbender – 117 factors

Just about no present’s Netflix run has been extra spectacular than Avatar: The Last Airbender’s. The animated present ranked third in each May and June, and is presently the fourth-most-popular present on Netflix this yr. It is among the solely non-Netflix Originals to rank this extremely. Plus, lately Avatar broke the report for consecutive days on the Top 10 checklist with 61. All round, the cult animated present has loved a Netflix run like no different.

7. Warrior Nun – 137 factors

At no level this summer season did Warrior Nun maintain the #1 place on the Top 10. But because of an eight-day streak in second place and 18 Top 10 appearances within the month of July, Warrior Nun has remained probably the most viral entities on Netflix this season. On the 2020 rankings, Warrior Nun is available in at 21st place.

6. The Order – 140 factors

The Order actually acquired the quick finish of the stick this previous June. The present premiered similtaneously Floor is Lava—a present that will go on to utterly dominate the Top 10. Because of that, The Order spent 13 consecutive days within the #2 place. In whole, the present made 22 Top 10 appearances, and eventually exited the checklist on July 9. On the 2020 rankings, The Order ranks 16th.

5. Down to Earth with Zac Efron – 145 factors

Zac Efron’s new Netflix present actually lived as much as the hype final month, making 20 appearances on the Top 10 (two of which have been spent in first place). Down to Earth was Netflix’s first massive stab at a journey present, and the outcomes actually appear to have paid off: the present ranked second within the month of July and presently ranks 19th on the 2020 checklist.

4. The Last Dance – 148 factors

The Last Dance has but to achieve the #1 place on the Top 10—but, the present has not often ranked exterior the highest three on the each day checklist. The Chicago Bulls docu-series has constantly remained a Top 10 drive, rating fifth within the month of July and (as of now) third within the month of August.

3. Cursed – 149 factors

In July, Cursed turned the 11th present to spend at the very least six consecutive days within the #1 place on the Top 10. Despite premiering so late within the month (July 17), the present nonetheless managed 129 factors in July and ranked fourth for the month. On the 2020 rankings, Cursed presently sits in 17th place.

2. Floor is Lava – 193 factors

Floor is Lava is your proof that Netflix might be pursuing extra sport exhibits very quickly. The viral hit sat in first for 12 straight days. At the time in June, that was one thing solely two different exhibits had finished: Tiger King and 13 Reasons Why. That run allowed Floor is Lava to close the highest ten for 2020 (presently the present sits in 12th place with 203 factors).

1. Unsolved Mysteries – 196 factors

You understand how Floor is Lava was the third present to spend 12 straight days in first place? Well, Unsolved Mysteries was the fourth present to finish that process. The revived crime present simply gained the month of July, incomes all 196 of its factors in 27 days. On the 2020 rankings, Unsolved Mysteries ranks in 13th place.