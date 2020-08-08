Today in Entertainment History | KSL.com

On Aug. 8, 1960, Decca Records in Britain destroyed 25,000 copies of the tune “Tell Laura I Love Her” by Ray Peterson. The firm mentioned the tune was “too tasteless and vulgar for the English sensibility.”

In 1970, singer Bessie Smith lastly obtained a marker for her grave in Philadelphia, 33 years after her dying. Janis Joplin cited Smith as one in all her influences and acquired the marker for the grave.

In 1975, singer Hank Williams Jr. suffered extreme head accidents when he fell whereas mountaineering in Montana. He returned to performing months later.

In 1982, singer Mickey Thomas of Jefferson Starship married Sara Kendrick in San Francisco.

In 1986, singer David Crosby was paroled from a Texas jail. He had been serving time for drug and weapons costs.

In 1992, Metallica singer James Hetfield was injured by a stage explosion at a live performance in Montreal. At that very same present, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose misplaced his voice and reduce brief their set. Fans rioted when the live performance ended early.

In 1996, singer Mel Torme (tor-MAY’) was hospitalized after a stroke that left his left aspect weakened and affected his speech.

In 1999, violence broke out for the second evening in a row within the parking zone outdoors a Dave Matthews Band live performance in Hartford, Connecticut. Police say individuals outdoors the present threw bottles and rocks.

In 2001, actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman have been divorced after 11 years of marriage.

In 2004, a bus driver for the Dave Matthews Band dumped human waste from the bus into the Chicago River and onto a tour boat carrying greater than 100 passengers. The band later settled with the state of Illinois, and the motive force pleaded responsible to reckless conduct and air pollution costs.

In 2017, singer Glen Campbell died in Nashville, Tennessee, after battling Alzheimer’s illness. He was 81.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot is 90. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 83. Actor Connie Stevens is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley of The Statler Brothers is 81. Actor Larry Wilcox (“CHiPS”) is 73. Actor Keith Carradine (“Madam Secretary”) is 71. Drummer Anton Fig (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 67. Actor Donny Most (“Happy Days”) is 67. Keyboardist Dennis Drew of 10,000 Maniacs is 63. Actor-turned-investment banker Harry Crosby (“Friday the 13th”) is 62. News anchor Deborah Norville is 62. Guitarist The Edge of U2 is 59. Drummer Rikki Rockett of Poison is 59. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 58. Singer Scott Stapp of Creed is 47. Country singer Mark Wills is 47. Guitarist Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World is 45. Singer J.C. Chasez (shah-ZAY’) of ‘N Sync is 44. Singer Drew Lachey (lah-SHAY’) of 98 Degrees is 44. Actor Tawny Cypress (“Heroes”) is 44. Singer Marsha Ambrosius (Floetry) is 43. Actor Lindsay Sloane (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 43. Actor Countess Vaughn (“The Parkers,” ″Moesha”) is 42. Actor Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”) is 40. Actor Meagan Good (“Think Like A Man”) is 39. Guitarist Eric Howk (HAWK) of Portugal. The Man is 39. Actor Jackie Cruz (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 36. Singer Shawn Mendes is 22. Actor Bebe Wood (“The Real O’Neals”) is 19.

