Today in History – News – Waynesboro Record Herald – Waynesboro, PA

Today is Saturday, Aug. 8, the 221st day of 2020. There are 145 days left within the yr.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, dealing with damaging new revelations within the Watergate scandal, introduced he would resign the next day.

On this date:

In 1814, throughout the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain started in Ghent, Belgium.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the rest of his days in exile.

In 1911, President William Howard Taft signed a measure elevating the variety of U.S. representatives from 391 to 433, efficient with the subsequent Congress, with a proviso so as to add two extra when New Mexico and Arizona grew to become states.

In 1942, throughout World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who had been captured after touchdown within the U.S. had been executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities had been spared.

In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. The Soviet Union declared conflict towards Japan throughout World War II.

In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as “damned lies” stories he had taken kickbacks from authorities contracts in Maryland, and vowed to not resign — which he ended up doing.

In 1994, Israel and Jordan opened the primary street hyperlink between the 2 once-warring nations.

In 2000, the wreckage of the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley, which sank in 1864 after attacking the Union ship Housatonic, was recovered off the South Carolina coast and returned to port.

In 2003, the Boston Roman Catholic archdiocese provided $55 million to settle greater than 500 lawsuits stemming from alleged intercourse abuse by clergymen. (The archdiocese later settled for $85 million.)

In 2006, Roger Goodell was chosen because the NFL’s subsequent commissioner.

In 2008, China opened the Summer Olympic Games with an extravaganza of fireworks and pageantry.

In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was sworn in because the U.S. Supreme Court’s first Hispanic and third feminine justice.

Ten years in the past: Flooding in Gansu province in China resulted in mudslides that killed greater than 1,400 folks. Academy Award-winning movie star Patricia Neal died in Edgartown, Massachusetts, at 84.

Five years in the past: Several rivals of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized his therapy of a debate moderator; Trump refused to apologize for saying on CNN that Megyn Kelly, who had aggressively questioned him throughout the major debate on Fox News, had “blood popping out of her eyes, blood popping out of her wherever” when she requested him about his incendiary feedback towards ladies.

One yr in the past: Just days after a capturing at a Texas Walmart killed 22 folks, a person carrying a rifle and sporting physique armor walked round a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri, inflicting panicked consumers to flee; police stated the person advised them he was testing whether or not Walmart would honor his proper to bear arms. (Dmitriy Andreychenko later pleaded responsible to creating a false report after initially being charged with a extra critical terrorism-related felony.)

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot is 90. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 83. Actor Connie Stevens is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 81. Actor Larry Wilcox is 73. Actor Keith Carradine is 71. Movie director Martin Brest is 69. Radio-TV character Robin Quivers is 68. Percussionist Anton Fig is 67. Actor Donny Most is 67. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 63. TV character Deborah Norville is 62. Former actor Harry Crosby is 62. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 59. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 59. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 58. Rock musician Ralph Rieckermann is 58. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 52. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 47. Country singer Mark Wills is 47. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 46. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 44. Actor Tawny Cypress is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Drew Lachey (lah-SHAY’) (98 Degrees) is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marsha Ambrosius is 43. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 43. Actor Countess Vaughn is 42. Actor Michael Urie is 40. Tennis participant Roger Federer is 39. Actor Meagan Good is 39. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 39. Actor Jackie Cruz (TV: “Orange is the New Black”) is 36. Britain’s Princess Beatrice of York is 32. Actor Ken Baumann is 31. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 31. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 22. Actor Bebe Wood (TV: “The Real O’Neals”) is 19.