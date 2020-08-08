Today in History – The New York Times

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Aug. 8, the 221st day of 2020. There are 145 days left within the 12 months.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, going through damaging new revelations within the Watergate scandal, introduced he would resign the next day.

On this date:

In 1814, throughout the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain started in Ghent, Belgium.

In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the rest of his days in exile.

In 1911, President William Howard Taft signed a measure elevating the variety of U.S. representatives from 391 to 433, efficient with the subsequent Congress, with a proviso so as to add two extra when New Mexico and Arizona grew to become states.