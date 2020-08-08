Today’s well-known birthdays record for August 8, 2020 consists of celebrities Keith Carradine, Dustin Hoffman

Top superstar birthdays on August 8, 2020
Birthday needs exit to Keith Carradine, Dustin Hoffman and all the opposite celebrities with birthdays in the present day. Check out our slideshow under to see images of well-known individuals turning a 12 months older on August eighth and be taught an attention-grabbing truth about every of them.
Actor Dustin Hoffman turns 83
Fun truth: The voice of Shifu within the Kung Fu Panda sequence
Actor Keith Carradine turns 71
Fun truth: Won an Oscar in 1976 for Best Original Song from the movie ‘Nashville’
Deborah Norville turns 61
Fun fact: Once was a judge for the Miss America Pageant
U2′s The Edge turns 59
Fun fact: Birth name is David Howell Evans
Singer Drew Lachey turns 44
Fun fact: Drew is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio
Actress Lindsay Sloane turns 43
Fun fact: Appeared with Matthew Perry on the reboot of ‘The Odd Couple’
Actress Meagan Good turns 39
Fun fact: First feature film appearance was in ‘Friday’
Actress Jackie Cruz turns 36
Fun fact: First TV series she appeared in was ‘The Shield’
Singer Shawn Mendes turns 22
Fun truth: Is initially from Toronto
Check out different celebrities who had been born in Canada
More celebrities with birthdays in the present day
Actor Nita Talbot is 90. Actor Connie Stevens is 82. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 81. Actor Larry Wilcox is 73. Movie director Martin Brest is 69. Radio-TV character Robin Quivers is 68. Percussionist Anton Fig is 67. Actor Donny Most is 67. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 63. Former actor Harry Crosby is 62. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 59. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 58. Rock musician Ralph Rieckermann is 58. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 52. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 47. Country singer Mark Wills is 47. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 46. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 45. Singer JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is 44. Actor Tawny Cypress is 44. Rhythm-and-blues singer Marsha Ambrosius is 43. Actor Countess Vaughn is 42. Actor Michael Urie is 40. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 39. Actor Ken Baumann is 31. Actor Bebe Wood (TV: “The Real O’Neals”) is 19.
Other common or historic birthdays on August eighth
Jerry Tarkanian, faculty basketball coach
Butch Reynolds, monitor athlete (57)
Roger Federer, professional tennis star (39)
Princess Beatrice of York (32)
with The Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com
Celebrity enjoyable details
Emilia Clarke
Sophie Turner
Jason Momoa
Danielle Fishel and the ‘Boy Meets World’ forged
Chris Hemsworth
Amanda Seyfried
Kat Dennings
Robert Downey Jr.
Alyson Hannigan
Tiffani Amber Thiessen
Miley Cyrus
Emma Stone
Seth MacFarlane
Mark Hamill
Jennifer Lawrence & Mila Kunis
David Hasselhoff
Lindsay Lohan
Natalie Portman
George Clooney
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Emma Watson
Alec Baldwin
Jenna Fischer
Kate Mara
Jennifer Aniston
Alan Alda
Betty White
Dave Matthews
Danica McKellar
Taylor Swift
Britney Spears
Bill Nye
Scarlett Johansson
Rachel McAdams
Demi Moore
Julia Roberts
Movie and TV enjoyable details & extra
10 well-known administrators who shot episodes of ‘The Office’
15 enjoyable details about ‘The Office’
The Royal Family: Who is subsequent in line for the British Throne?
30 celebrities who had been visitor stars on ‘The Office’
88 celebrities who had been born in Canada
In memoriam: Celebrities we misplaced in 2019 | 2018
Oscars hosts since 1989
25 Fun details about ‘Friends’ | 25 celebrities who appeared on ‘Friends’
25 actors you did not know had been on ‘Game of Thrones’
25 actors you did not know appeared in ‘Boy Meets World’
The MCU timeline: From ‘Iron Man’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’
20 enjoyable details about ‘The Phantom Menace’ for its 20th anniversary
15 enjoyable details about ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to rejoice its 15th anniversary
20 enjoyable details about ‘Love Actually’
Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons
Fun details about ‘The Big Lebowski’ and 20 different motion pictures turning 20 in 2018
Fun details about ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ for its 20th anniversary
Celebrate ‘Dirty Dancing’ turning 30 with these enjoyable details
20 enjoyable details about ‘Scream’ for its 20th anniversary
‘Romeo + Juliet’ turns 20: Where are they now
Want to see extra superstar birthdays in addition to further enjoyable details posts? Follow me on Facebook for the newest by clicking the “like” button under.