‘Twilight’ Author Stephenie Meyer Wanted a DC Superhero to Play Edward Cullen Instead of Robert Pattinson

The Twilight saga is certainly some of the widespread film franchises in historical past, incomes over $2.5 billion on the field workplace and catapulting the solid into superstars. Twilight has such a following that Taylor Swift reportedly made a critical try to land a job in one of many films.

Today it’s near-impossible to think about anybody else in the principle Twilight roles, however throughout casting again in 2008, that almost occurred. According to Teen Vogue, Twilight writer Stephenie Meyer initially envisioned a wholly totally different solid. In explicit, she had somebody in thoughts to play Edward Cullen who’s nothing like Robert Pattinson.

The world of ‘Twilight’

The Twilight movies are primarily based on Meyer’s 4 novels and set in an otherworldly — but eerily real looking — realm the place people co-exist alongside vampires and werewolves. Storylines all through all 5 films primarily observe Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), a vampire; Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), a human; and Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner), a werewolf.

Bella and Jacob are finest pals, however Bella falls in love with Edward and Jacob is in love with Bella. Since vampires and werewolves are pure enemies, this results in quite a lot of conflicts. Each of the films has a distinct central focus, however all of them contain the love triangle, vampires vs. people vs. werewolves, Bella’s want to turn into a vampire, and Edward continuously attempting to guard her.

Edward Cullen

Edward is a telepathic teenage vampire who’s a member of the “vegetarian” Cullen household. While most vampires eat human blood, the Cullens eat solely wild animals, which permits them to stay peacefully amongst people with out detection.

Physically, Edward is extraordinarily engaging and Bella continuously likens his look to the Greek god Adonis, based on the Twilight wiki on Fandom. He’s a tortured soul, brooding, protecting, and hopelessly romantic multi functional.

Edward can be extremely good and well-educated, and he performs the piano and speaks a number of languages. Once he falls for Bella, Edward’s life facilities round defending her from something he deems a risk.

Robert Pattinson

Before Twilight, Pattinson was a largely unknown teen actor, regardless of having had a job in 2005’s Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Is anybody else noticing that Pattinson appears to have an affinity for majorly profitable film franchises?

Despite not having a lot in the way in which of performing chops previous to enjoying Edward, the position was seemingly written only for Pattinson — he was simply so completely vampiric. In actual life, Pattinson, like Edward, can be an completed musician. According to Insider, he sings, writes music, and performs the piano and guitar. Two of his unique songs even appeared on the Twilight soundtrack.

Pattinson shares many qualities with Edward, so it’s a bit exhausting to imagine he nearly didn’t get the position. Next up, Pattinson has one other starring position, this time as Batman in 2021’s The Batman. Ironically, the actor who Meyer initially needed as Edward is most well-known for taking part in Superman. Batman v Superman, anybody?

Henry Cavill practically performed Edward

Henry Cavill is finest identified for taking part in Superman in quite a lot of DC Extended Universe (DCEU) movies. In the a number of years earlier than 2013’s Man of Steel, Cavill had dozens of smaller roles in TV reveals and films, and he evidently caught Meyer’s consideration along with his chiseled options.

ScreenRant stories that Meyer “had a clear vision of how she wanted Edward Cullen to look, and her perfect actor for it was Henry Cavill.” Meyer reportedly needed Cavill within the film so badly that she proposed he play Carlisle, Edward’s adoptive father, as soon as she realized he was too outdated to play an adolescent.

Interestingly, Cavill was by no means formally approached for both position. Perhaps as a result of he was engaged on the favored Showtime collection The Tudors on the time, or maybe the film’s developmental delays actually did make it in order that Cavill was too outdated, even to play the ageless Carlisle.

Cavill’s profession has been extra than simply tremendous, although. He’ll seem as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes later in 2020, and he’ll star as Superman as soon as once more in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021. Sometimes, issues actually do work out for one of the best.