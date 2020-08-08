Urzila backs her native data as a brand new Masked SInger choose

With the benefit with which she riffs off the headlines on Have You Been Paying Attention?, and rivals the host’s fast wit on Hughesy, We Have a Problem, Carlson says she’s “a little bit of eye sweet” for The Masked Singer. She then apologises for an interruption by her “warden” (a quarantine nurse), and bestows upon COVID-19 a brand new moniker: “Cyrus, the Virus”.

Not that the South-African born Carlson is not taking the pandemic severely. She addresses the perceived irony of a citizen of New Zealand, which has all however eradicated the virus, quarantining in Australia, which hasn’t.

“Once I obtained on the flight I realised how many individuals have been in transit from LA and Florida … [Quarantine] shouldn’t be unhealthy, really. I’m getting a variety of work performed. I’ve been with the youngsters for therefore lengthy that I used to be so used to being interrupted each 5 minutes. I get three squares a day they usually take the dishes away, so there are positives.”

Carlson, along with her current Netflix Comedians of the World present, Overqualified Loser, was a sensible alternative for Lindsay Lohan on The Masked Singer. Lohan introduced Hollywood glamour to the panel, however little in the way in which of native data. Along with returning panelists Dave Hughes, Dannii Minogue and radio’s Jackie O, Carlson will guess the identities of the celebrities inside weird costumes – which this season embody a dragonfly, a hammerhead shark and a frilled-necked lizard.

“Lots of people mentioned the identical – Lindsay did not know any of the folks,” says Carlson. “At least I’ve labored with lots of people within the trade and I’ve been coming [to Australia] with my present for 11 years, doing all the things from fringes to comedy festivals. I’m positive I’ll have extra of a clue right here.”