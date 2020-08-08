Urzila backs her native data as a brand new Masked SInger choose

With the benefit with which she riffs off the headlines on Have You Been Paying Attention?, and rivals the host’s fast wit on Hughesy, We Have a Problem, Carlson says she’s “a little bit of eye sweet” for The Masked Singer. She then apologises for an interruption by her “warden” (a quarantine nurse), and bestows upon COVID-19 a brand new moniker: “Cyrus, the Virus”.
Not that the South-African born Carlson is not taking the pandemic severely. She addresses the perceived irony of a citizen of New Zealand, which has all however eradicated the virus, quarantining in Australia, which hasn’t.
“Once I obtained on the flight I realised how many individuals have been in transit from LA and Florida … [Quarantine] shouldn’t be unhealthy, really. I’m getting a variety of work performed. I’ve been with the youngsters for therefore lengthy that I used to be so used to being interrupted each 5 minutes. I get three squares a day they usually take the dishes away, so there are positives.”
Carlson, along with her current Netflix Comedians of the World present, Overqualified Loser, was a sensible alternative for Lindsay Lohan on The Masked Singer. Lohan introduced Hollywood glamour to the panel, however little in the way in which of native data. Along with returning panelists Dave Hughes, Dannii Minogue and radio’s Jackie O, Carlson will guess the identities of the celebrities inside weird costumes – which this season embody a dragonfly, a hammerhead shark and a frilled-necked lizard.
“Lots of people mentioned the identical – Lindsay did not know any of the folks,” says Carlson. “At least I’ve labored with lots of people within the trade and I’ve been coming [to Australia] with my present for 11 years, doing all the things from fringes to comedy festivals. I’m positive I’ll have extra of a clue right here.”
She anticipates some wholesome competitors with Dave Hughes, however inside a form of comedians’ code.
“We work collectively fairly good. I’ve been on his present 3 times. He’s very beneficiant, however you possibly can’t be bouncing elbows off one another, in any other case you are by no means going to get an excellent joke out of it. He’s such a professional, and we each perceive that it isn’t about us. It’s about getting the jokes out.”
Carlson by no means workshops her materials with friends, preferring to shine her routines alone.
“Simply as a result of I’ve obtained an immigrant and a queer voice. People go, ‘Can I assist you write jokes’, and I am going, ‘No, I do not suppose it’s going to sound genuine’.”
She credit her comedian expertise and her brimming confidence to her grandmother, a “spunky outdated tart” who would “pre-load” her granddaughter with comebacks for schoolyard taunts.
“I used to be all the time simply ready for somebody to say one thing to me in order that I might use the comeback.”
Loading
While her personal, awkward real-life encounters make up a lot of her stand-up schtick, the intimate particulars of her household life are off-limits. She’s additionally conscious about the broader communities she represents.
“Whenever you exit, you need to positively signify not solely your loved ones, however your loved ones as within the queer neighborhood and the immigrant neighborhood. You simply cannot be a dickhead as a result of folks will dangle that on you. ‘This is why we should not let international folks in,’ or, ‘This is why we should not let fats girls have a voice’. So you need to let folks see that what you’re is all regular. It’s all robust. There’s nothing mistaken with it.”