Vidya Balan, Priyanka Chopra go vocal to help native weavers

On National Handloom Day, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and others have urged folks to go vocal for native.

On the event of National Handloom Day, many Bollywood celebrities together with world star Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and several other well-known personalities have urged folks to go vocal for native, in keeping with PM Modi’s name, to help Indian weavers, artists and designers.

This day is well known to mark the anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement which was launched in 1905 within the Calcutta Townhall. The motion was led the battle in opposition to the partition of Bengal by the British Government on August 7.

To help Indian weavers, Bollywood diva Vidya Balan shared an image sporting yellow colored saree, captioned it, “On National Handloom Day let us all resolve to support our weavers across the country in these difficult times by buying and wearing their beautiful creations in our everyday life and also help keep India’s Handloom Legacy alive. Appreciate the labor of love”.

August 7, 2020

Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor additionally shared footage from the 65th Filmfare Award sporting a conventional saree to have fun National Handloom Day. She wrote, “Today is National Handloom Day! This is my most favourite and most special handloom saree. The weavers and artisans in our country are truly unmatched in skill and creativity- the best in the world.”

Bollywood Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra additionally urged folks to help native weavers, she wrote, “Indian handlooms are known to be unique and a work of craftsmanship. Let’s lend our support to the weavers and artisans of the textile industry.”

August 7, 2020

Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani additionally inspired native weavers. “National Handloom Day is the day to commemorate India’s wealthy & numerous handloom and acknowledge the contribution of weavers in conserving our heritage,” Smriti Irani tweeted.

