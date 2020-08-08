Watch Liam Hemsworth Wipe Out While Surfing Down a Sand Dune

Following a tumultuous 12 months, actor Liam Hemsworth lately advised Men’s Health he is specializing in “appreciating the little issues” and specializing in well being and health as a method of staying “balanced and levelheaded.” During a current trip in Queensland, Australia together with his brother and fellow actor Chris Hemsworth, Liam managed to do each, becoming in some high quality household time and a bodily demanding, some-might-say foolhardy problem.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram, Liam could be seen trying to surf down a sand dune. His hat blows off instantly, after which as he reaches the underside of the dune, Liam comes off his board and goes spinning in considerably spectacular trend, yelping as he does so. All the whereas, Chris is offering useful narration from behind the digital camera, encouraging his youngsters to “smash him!” as their Uncle Liam pulls himself to his ft.

Liam alludes within the Instagram caption that Chris additionally tried to grasp the dune. That video footage does not appear to look wherever on social media, maybe on account of the truth that Liam claims his personal try was “undoubtedly higher” than his brother’s.

Of course, it is no secret that the Hemsworth brothers are each huge followers of browsing; they’re Aussies, in any case, and are continuously noticed out catching waves. But this is likely to be the primary time considered one of them has tried it on dry land.

In his Men’s Health cowl story, Liam revealed he swears by ice baths as a way for recovering from intense exercises. If his wincing and groaning on the backside of the dune is something to go by, he would possibly want one.

