What motion pictures have been filmed within the Tampa Bay space?

Florida Wonders. [ Lisa Merklin ]

Welcome again to Florida Wonders, a sequence the place Tampa Bay Times journalists reply your questions.

We’ve been inviting readers to submit questions they need our reporters to analysis, utilizing Hearken’s neighborhood engagement software. Readers then voted on the query they needed us to write down about.

Reader John Holecek despatched his query over the weekend after listening to in regards to the demise of Wilford Brimley. The actor died on the age of 85 in a Utah hospital. He was well-known for his function within the 1985 movie Cocoon, which was shot in St. Petersburg.

Producer Richard Zanuck, left, and actor Wilford Brimley chat on the set of the film “Cocoon” in St. Petersburg. [ CABBLE, KATHLEEN | Times (1984) ]

“I’d love to know more about the movies filmed in the Tampa Bay area like Cocoon,” Holecek wrote to Florida Wonders.

Numerous well-known movies might be traced again to Tampa Bay. Here are a few of the standouts:

Cocoon (1985 )

In Cocoon, a bunch of seniors turns into invigorated with youthful power after swimming in an alien-infested pool. Ron Howard directed the Academy Award-winning movie.

To create the fictional city of Sunset Beach, filming happened over 11 weeks in and round St. Petersburg. Scenes have been shot on the Snell Arcade, St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club, Suncoast Manor retirement neighborhood (now Westminster Shores) and the Coliseum.

Summer Rental (1985)

“Summer Rental,” which options John Candy, left, was filmed round Pinellas County. [ HANDOUT | Times files ]

Summer Rental is the story of an overworked air site visitors controller (John Candy) who’s instructed to take an extended break on his firm’s dime. He heads to fictional city Citrus Cove. Misadventures ensue. The Carl Reiner-directed comedy was filmed on and round Pinellas County’s seashores.

Filming areas embrace the now-closed Beach Theatre in St. Pete Beach, Redington Shores and John’s Pass. Yacht Club scenes have been shot on Beach Drive in St. Petersburg.

The Parent Trap II (1986)

Hayley Mills takes a break aboard the ketch used throughout filming of “The Parent Trap II” for the Disney Channel on location on the Davis Islands Yacht Club. [ HANDOUT | Times files ]

The unique 1961 movie was about twins who play matchmaker for his or her divorced mother and father. The made-for-television sequel takes place 25 years later, when the daughter of a type of twins tries to attach her mom together with her finest buddy’s dad. It was filmed round Tampa, together with Mitchell Elementary School and The Tampa Tribune newsroom.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

“Edward Scissorhands” was filmed in areas round Pasco County, together with the Carpenters Run subdivision in Lutz, the place houses have been painted in pastel colours like pink, inexperienced, yellow and blue. [ ROSENTHAL, ZADE | Courtesy of ZADE ROSENTHAL ]

In Edward Scissorhands, the titular character (performed by Johnny Depp) has to stay with scissors for arms after his inventor died earlier than giving him actual arms. Edward goes to stay with a household after a suburban mom discovers him. He finally ends up falling in love with the household’s teenage daughter (Winona Ryder).

Tim Burton’s fantasy romance movie was shot in areas in Land O’ Lakes, Wesley Chapel, Lutz and Dade City. Over 40 Pasco residents made their houses accessible throughout filming. To create a surreal suburban neighborhood, homes within the Carpenters Run subdivision in Lutz have been painted in pastel colours like pink, inexperienced, yellow and blue. Crews shrunk the home windows on every house and eliminated shrubs and bushes that Burton disliked. Lakeland’s Southgate Shopping Center additionally had a cameo.

Residents from Carpenters Run stand exterior the University Square Cinema after watching “Edward Scissorhands.” [ UNKNOWN | Times (1990) ]

Burton instructed the then-St. Petersburg Times that he surveyed numerous Florida subdivisions earlier than choosing Carpenters Run.

“It just had the look we were looking for,” he stated. “I liked the sky — with nice large white clouds — and the look of the neighborhood.”

The home used for the household house in Edward Scissorhands , which underwent an entire rework, just lately went in the marketplace for $224,000. .It has since undergone an entire reworking.

Goodfellas (1990)

“Goodfellas,” director Martin Scorsese’s basic 1990 Academy Award-winning movie about New York gangsters, stars Robert DeNiro, left, and Ray Liotta, proper. [ WARNER BROS | CBS ]

Martin Scorsese’s crime flick about mob affiliate Henry Hill is considered the most effective movies of all time. Florida’s temporary second of fame: a scene the place Hill (Ray Liotta) and James Conway (Robert De Niro) dangle a person the wrong way up over the lion’s den at “Tampa City Zoo” to gather a playing debt. The scene was shot at Lowry Park Zoo, now often called ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Footage of the implosion of the Soreno Hotel in St. Petersburg was included within the movie “Lethal Weapon 3.” [ CABBLE, KATHLEEN | Times (1992) ]

The motion comedy starred Mel Gibson, Danny Glover and Joe Pesci. Most of this movie was shot in Orlando, however the ultimate explosive scene was shot in St. Petersburg because the 68-year-old Soreno Hotel was blown up.

Warner Bros. stated it deliberate the explosion solely after studying that the resort on Beach Drive NE and First Avenue was already slated for demolition. Stunt doubles have been used instead of Gibson and Glover. Five thousand spectators watched because the constructing exploded into clouds of smoke and flame.

Cop and a Half (1993)

Actor Paul Vroom of Orlando runs behind the digicam throughout a chase scene alongside Franklin Street in downtown Tampa throughout the filming of “Cop and a Half.” [ Photo from Universal City Studios ]

In this buddy cop comedy directed by Henry Winkler, Burt Reynolds and an 8-year-old clear up a homicide investigation. Filming areas included Tampa’s D. W. Waters Career Center and Dade City. There was additionally a automobile chase scene in downtown Tampa.

Ocean’s 11 (2001)

George Clooney in “Ocean’s 11.” [ BOB MARSHAK | BPI ]

Steven Soderbergh’s heist movie had solely a handful of scenes shot in Florida. The most memorable: when Danny Ocean (George Clooney) and Rusty Ryan (Brad Pitt) go to St. Petersburg’s Derby Lane to steer Saul Bloom (Carl Reiner) to take part of their Las Vegas heist.

The Punisher (2004)

“The Punisher” crew units off a special-effects explosion whereas filming on Ashley Drive in Tampa. [ JASON BEHNKEN | Times (2003) ]

The comedian e book motion film is about FBI agent Frank Castle (Thomas Jane) as he transforms into vigilante antihero the Punisher. John Travolta starred as crime lord Howard Saint.

The Punisher was shot on location in Tampa and in addition included scenes at Honeymoon Island and Fort De Soto Park. In an interview with CBR.com, screenwriter Michael France stated capturing in Florida was necessary to him in an effort to have each sunny scenes and darker areas.

Jane instructed the Tampa Bay Times in 2013 that the each day thunderstorms have been his favourite a part of capturing in Tampa.

Grace Is Gone (2007)

In this picture supplied by cinematographer Jean-Louis Bompoint, actor John Cusack, within the function of Stanley, excursions Chicago’s Field Museum, with daughters Dawn, portrayed by Gracie Bednarczyk, and Heidi, performed by Shelan O’Keefe, in a scene from the unbiased movie “Grace is Gone” on April 21, 2006. [ JEAN-LOUIS BOMPOINT | AP ]

John Cusack starred on this drama a few man who goes on a highway journey along with his two younger daughters after his spouse dies throughout a tour of responsibility in Iraq.

Filming areas included Cypress Gardens in Winter Haven and Plant City. Beach scenes have been filmed at Fort De Soto Park.

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Nathan Gamble as Sawyer Nelson and Harry Connick Jr. as Dr. Clay Haskett with Winter in “Dolphin Tale.” [ JON FARMER | Handout ]

The household drama relies on the true story of Winter, the bottlenose dolphin that misplaced its tail and was nursed again to well being by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. A star-studded forged included Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd, Harry Connick Jr. and Kris Kristofferson.

The first day of filming happened on the Long Center recreation advanced in Clearwater. The forged additionally filmed at Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg. The Clearwater Marine Aquarium was featured, although an indication was modified to learn “Clearwater Marine Hospital.”

Magic Mike (2012)

Adam Rodriguez, Kevin Nash, Channing Tatum and Matt Bomer play a crew of strippers known as “The Kings of Tampa” at a fictional Dale Mabry membership in “Magic Mike.”

Channing Tatum drew from his personal expertise when taking part in a male stripper in Magic Mike. Tatum (who graduated from Tampa Catholic High School in 1998) was a teenage unique dancer.

“This is just me growing up in Tampa, loving it,” Tatum instructed the Tampa Bay Times in 2012. “I was an 18-year-old kid thrown in with these crazy men who had been stripping for a long time, kind of losing themselves. I probably lost myself for a little while.”

The movie showcases a wide range of areas, from Tarpon Springs to Treasure Island. The exterior of Wilson’s Sports Lounge in St. Petersburg turned Xquisite, the Dale Mabry nightclub the place Mike and his mates carry out. Other standouts embrace Caddy’s on the Beach, the Pinellas Bayway, Three Rooker Bar in Tarpon Springs and the Amphitheatre in Ybor.

Spring Breakers (2012)

Actor Selena Gomez rides a scooter down Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach throughout filming of “Spring Breakers.”

Harmony Korine’s A24 movie follows a bunch of mates (Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine, plus former Disney actors Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez) who rob a restaurant to fund a spring break trip. After partying in St. Petersburg, the gang is bailed out of jail by drug supplier Alien (James Franco), who attracts them into his world of crime.

Before capturing, Franco hung out round city with St. Petersburg rapper Russell “Dangeruss” Curry to get inspiration for his character. Shots embrace the Sunshine Skyway bridge, the Beach Theatre marquee, the Redington Long Pier and Gandy Bridge. School scenes have been filmed at Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, and the police station scene was filmed in Gulfport.

The car parking zone of Captain’s Food Store on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach was featured, although the signal was modified to learn Sunshine Food & Gifts. There’s additionally a cone-shaped Twistee Treat ice cream store.

The Infiltrator (2016)

Bryan Cranston stars as undercover U.S. Customs agent Robert Mazur in “The Infiltrator.”

This biographical crime drama relies on the autobiography of U.S. Customs particular agent Robert Mazur. Bryan Cranston starred as Mazur as he busted Pablo Escobar’s money-laundering operation. Diane Kruger and John Leguizamo are also within the movie.

The Infiltrator hits numerous basic areas that locals love: the tree-lined streets of Hyde Park, Tampa International Airport, Cephas Hot Shop Restaurant in Ybor, the outside of 2001 Odyssey Strip Club and the Tampa Theatre. There’s a drug bust at Port Tampa Bay, a rooftop deck assembly on the Don CeSar Hotel and a drive-by capturing by Alpine Liquor after a go to to Derby Lane in St. Petersburg.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

A scene from Tim Burton’s “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” [ PERSALL | 20th Century Fox. ]

Tim Burton directed this fantasy movie based mostly on the 2011 younger grownup novel by Ransom Riggs. The plot revolves round a boy named Jacob (Asa Butterfield) who finds a magical place for kids with particular powers.

Burton’s return to the area featured shoots in Sun City Center, Largo, Treasure Island and Gibsonton. Shots of the Selmon Expressway have been omitted, however the Gandy Bridge made it into the ultimate reduce.

The One and Only Ivan (2020)

A hybrid CGI and live-action movie, The One and Only Ivan will premiere on Disney+ on Aug. 14. Sam Rockwell stars as a gorilla named Ivan, who’s proficient at portray and yearns to be free. Danny DeVito voices a canine named Bob, Angelina Jolie voices Stella the elephant, and Bryan Cranston performs Mack the mall proprietor, who makes use of the creatures in his present.

Exterior scenes have been shot round Polk County, together with on the Silver Moon Drive-In, Dobbins Park and the Southgate Shopping Center (seen as Big Top Mall within the movie).

Information from IMDb and Tampa Bay Times archives was used on this report.

• • •

Our Florida Wonders sequence invitations readers to submit questions for our group to analysis. Vote beneath on the questions you wish to examine. One of our reporters will discover solutions for the query with probably the most votes. If you may’t view the shape in your browser, click on right here to vote.

Have a query that isn’t on this checklist? Submit yours right here to be included within the subsequent voting spherical. If the shape isn’t displaying up, click on right here.