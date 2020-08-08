What’s on TV Friday: ‘Sweet Bean’ and ‘Jojo Rabbit’

WIZARDS: TALES OF ARCADIA Stream on Netflix. After discovering a secret underworld of trolls and teaming up with aliens to save lots of the planet, the youngsters of Arcadia Oaks are again for one last journey: time touring to the world of King Arthur’s Camelot to defeat villains and protect the long run. Major characters like Jim (Emile Hirsch), Toby (Charlie Saxton) and Claire (Lexi Medrano) have returned from the earlier sagas of “Trollhunters” and “3Below,” joined this time by the legendary Merlin (David Bradley). The sequence is written and produced by Guillermo del Toro, whose 2017 movie “The Shape of Water” took house 4 Oscars, together with greatest image and director.

PAN Y CIRCO Stream on Amazon. This new sequence from Amazon and the Mexican actor Diego Luna units out to interrupt a taboo: discussing politics throughout mealtime. Instead, the present travels to numerous areas — resembling Baja California, Puebla and Mexico City — to debate gender violence, the local weather disaster, racism, drug legalization and different points with sought-after specialists. Luna hosts these conversations over meals ready by esteemed cooks, resembling Enrique Olvera, Elena Reygadas and Alexander Suastegui.