What’s on TV Thursday: ‘An American Pickle’ and ‘Shawshank Redemption’

What’s Streaming
AN AMERICAN PICKLE (2020) Stream on HBO. In 1919, Herschel Greenbaum (Seth Rogen) and his spouse, Sarah (Sarah Snook), emigrated from their fictional Eastern European residence nation — a spot referred to as Schlupsk — to New York City, the place they dreamed of constructing a greater life for generations of Greenbaums to come back. But one fateful day, Herschel fell right into a vat of brine at a pickle manufacturing unit, the place he labored. When Herschel emerged from the pickle vat, completely preserved 100 years later, he discovered there was just one Greenbaum left: his great-grandson, Ben (additionally Rogen). With Ben, Herschel turns into decided to refine the Greenbaum legacy as soon as extra. The movie’s screenplay is written by Simon Rich and is tailored from his 2013 novella, “Sell Out.”
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON (2019) Stream on Amazon and Hulu. This heartwarming film tells the story of Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a younger man with Down syndrome who lives in a retirement residence in North Carolina. One night time, he runs away to pursue his dream of attending wrestling faculty, a lot to the dismay of his caretaker, Eleanor (Dakota Johnson). Along the best way, Zak enlists the assistance and friendship of Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a lone fisherman making his manner down the Southern Atlantic coast. Though supported by a star-studded forged, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” really options Gottsagen — who additionally has Down syndrome — in a breakout function, Glenn Kenny wrote in his overview for The New York Times. Kenny credit Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz — each of whom wrote and directed the movie — with giving Gottsagen room to shine as an actor. “They make his character a little guy with a big heart, and big dreams,” Kenny wrote, “and let him have his hero’s journey.”
THE RAIN Stream on Netflix. When this apocalyptic Danish sci-fi sequence debuted in 2018, The Times critic Mike Hale wrote that it was “engineered for current TV trends, and specifically for what appear to be Netflix’s appetites.” Three seasons later, “The Rain” continues to be tense and action-packed within the aftermath of a lethal virus that, transported by rain, worn out a lot of the Scandinavian inhabitants. This season, Simone (Alba August) learns she should cease her brother, Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen), from utilizing his newly discovered powers for probably malicious functions.
THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION (1994) 5:16 p.m. on Starz. This traditional story of persistence and perseverance was written by Stephen King as a novella — titled “Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption” — earlier than being tailored for the display screen by Frank Darabont. Simply put, it’s about Andy DuFresne (Tim Robbins), an funding banker who’s convicted of murdering his spouse and her lover. Though Andy maintains his innocence, he’s despatched to Maine’s Shawshank State Prison, the place he befriends Red (Morgan Freeman). Red narrates Andy’s story gently, Janet Maslin wrote in her overview for The Times, including that in the long run, “it gets to where it wanted to go.”