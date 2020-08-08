What’s on TV Thursday: ‘An American Pickle’ and ‘Shawshank Redemption’

THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON (2019) Stream on Amazon and Hulu. This heartwarming film tells the story of Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a younger man with Down syndrome who lives in a retirement residence in North Carolina. One night time, he runs away to pursue his dream of attending wrestling faculty, a lot to the dismay of his caretaker, Eleanor (Dakota Johnson). Along the best way, Zak enlists the assistance and friendship of Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), a lone fisherman making his manner down the Southern Atlantic coast. Though supported by a star-studded forged, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” really options Gottsagen — who additionally has Down syndrome — in a breakout function, Glenn Kenny wrote in his overview for The New York Times. Kenny credit Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz — each of whom wrote and directed the movie — with giving Gottsagen room to shine as an actor. “They make his character a little guy with a big heart, and big dreams,” Kenny wrote, “and let him have his hero’s journey.”

THE RAIN Stream on Netflix. When this apocalyptic Danish sci-fi sequence debuted in 2018, The Times critic Mike Hale wrote that it was “engineered for current TV trends, and specifically for what appear to be Netflix’s appetites.” Three seasons later, “The Rain” continues to be tense and action-packed within the aftermath of a lethal virus that, transported by rain, worn out a lot of the Scandinavian inhabitants. This season, Simone (Alba August) learns she should cease her brother, Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen), from utilizing his newly discovered powers for probably malicious functions.