What’s up Next for Dakota Johnson? She’s Set to Star Alongside Florence Pugh in an Upcoming Movie

Breaking into mainstream consciousness with Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015, Dakota Johnson actually shot to reputation after that. She’s appeared in a number of high-profile movies since and likewise co-starred alongside different nice actors. Recently, she co-starred with Shia LaBeouf in The Peanut Butter Falcon, which was an unbiased movie, however the highest-grossing unbiased movie of 2019, in line with Variety. Johnson’s latest film was The High Note, which got here out after the pandemic began. Tracee Ellis Ross stars as a legendary pop star, and Johnson is her private assistant who has grand concepts.

Johnson is, after all, not stopping there. And even with the delays attributable to COVID-19, she has some intriguing motion pictures queued up subsequent. Here are some which were introduced.

Dakota Johnson at Audi Canada’s The Artist For Peace And Justice Festival ( APJ ) Gala at The Toronto International Film Festival on September 07, 2019 | Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images for Audi Canada

RELATED: 7 Movies That Defined Dakota Johnson’s Career and Where to Stream Them

‘Our Friend’

Originally titled The Friend, Johnson stars on this movie with Casey Affleck and Jason Segel. The premise revolves round a pair (Johnson and Affleck) who obtain devastating medical information that rocks their small unit. Their finest good friend (performed by Segel) drops his complete life to stick with them by way of this making an attempt time.

The film had its world premiere on the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019, and was purchased for distribution by Roadside Attractions and Gravitas Ventures earlier this 12 months. But it doesn’t have a launch date but, nor a trailer.

‘Nowhere Inn’

This is a slightly attention-grabbing movie; Nowhere Inn tells the story of singer St. Vincent and likewise stars St. Vincent. It’s not a documentary, however slightly a hyperbolic telling of her behind-the-scenes life. Annie Clark (St. Vincent’s actual title) stars alongside Carrie Brownstein, and Dakota Johnson performs herself. Except on this film, her movie-self is Clark’s girlfriend. She’s a stand-in for Cara Delevingne or presumably Kristen Stewart, who Clark dated prior to now.

While it premiered at Sundance this 12 months, it, sadly, doesn’t have a house but for streaming or distribution attributable to COVID-19. But someday, possibly followers will be capable of see the cooky antics Johnson allegedly serves up.

‘The Lost Daughter’

One of two motion pictures in pre-production for Johnson, The Lost Daughter additionally stars Olivia Colman and Peter Sarsgaard. Plus, it’s Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut. It’s primarily based on the novel by Elena Ferrante and focuses on a school professor (Colman) who finds herself drawn to a younger mom on a seaside (Johnson). Colman’s character turns into entangled in her life, and the story strikes from there.

‘Don’t Worry, Darling’

Lastly, in all probability the largest venture Johnson has arising is Don’t Worry, Darling, with a majorly stacked forged. Not solely is Johnson starring, however she’s alongside LaBeouf (a reunion after The Peanut Butter Falcon), Florence Pugh, and Chris Pine. It’ll be directed by Olivia Wilde and already has a whole lot of pleasure round it.

Not a lot is understood in regards to the plot, but it surely’s “set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert,” in line with Variety.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Says This Beyoncé Lyric Inspires Her Career